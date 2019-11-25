Blockchain in Healthcare Will Live Up to the Hype Versus Reality for Stakeholders

"Health insurance payers, providers, and pharma companies are expected to adopt blockchain systems ahead of other healthcare industry stakeholders," said Kamaljit Behera, Senior Industry Analyst, Transformational Health. "In the future, distributed ledger technology (DLT) will be leveraged by telehealth vendors and tech giants such as Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to monetize data science and analytical services with innovative patient-centric care models."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Blockchain Technology Market in the Healthcare Industry, 2018–2022, examines key growth opportunities and highlights key success factors and strategic imperatives for blockchain commercial deployment consideration in the healthcare space by assessing commercial partnerships. It also analyzes best-practice case studies for the identified growth opportunities.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3w3.

In an emerging marketplace, the most successful blockchain technology providers will be those that:

Explore applications like healthcare data infrastructure , health data access , on-demand healthcare , pharma drug supply chain , and identity management .

, , , , and . Become a part of prominent consortiums such as synoptic , Hashed Health (Professional Credential Exchange ) , Insureum , and MediBloc among others .

, (Professional Credential Exchange , , and . Engage with healthcare buyers as they undertake a thorough assessment of vendor solutions to invest in or engage with the most promising options.

Target the United States market with payer- and provider-focused blockchain applications and countries such as Estonia , the United Kingdom , Switzerland , and South Korea with Blockchain-based PHR and patient identity applications.

market with payer- and provider-focused blockchain applications and countries such as , , , and with Blockchain-based PHR and patient identity applications. Establish a collaborative ecosystem for exploring and developing focused use cases and governance standards for future commercial scalability and success.

and success. The large-scale commercial deployment of PHR application seems more feasible in Europe and Asia where the healthcare data vendor ecosystem is relatively less complex compared to the US market.

and where the healthcare data vendor ecosystem is relatively less complex compared to the US market. The interplay between three emerging technologies, namely Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and IoT, will further catalyze the space of innovation adoption and related applications in the healthcare realm.

Global Blockchain Technology Market in the Healthcare Industry, 2018–2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Blockchain Technology Market in the Healthcare Industry, 2018–2022

K31A-52

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications

T: +1 210 348 10 12

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

http://www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan