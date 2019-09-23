Blockchain in BFSI Market to Reach $22.46 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 73.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in need for transactions transparency & accountability, greater adoption of cross-border payments and surge in investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions fuel the growth of the global blockchain in BFSI market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blockchain in BFSI Market by Component (Platform and Services), Application (Digital Currency, Record Keeping, Payments & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Banking, Insurance, and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018–2026." According to the report, the global blockchain in BFSI market garnered $277.1 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $22.46 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 73.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.

Rise in need for transactions transparency & accountability, greater adoption of cross-border payments and surge in investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions fuel the growth of the global blockchain in BFSI market. On the other hand, lack of skilled workforce restrains the growth to some extent. However, increase in demand from developing economies and growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed and reduction in processing costs are expected to create a number of opportunities in the near future.

The platform segment to lead the trail by 2026

Based on component, the platform segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global blockchain in BFSI market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its quality to create new products and services which helps in generating new revenue opportunities for organizations. The services segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 76.1% during 2019–2026. Rise in need to deploy and integrate blockchain platform and solutions in BFSI ecosystem are the major factors accelerating the market growth.

The small contracts segment to dominate during the study period

Based on application, the small contracts segment held the major share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global blockchain in BFSI market. Increase in demand from enterprises to fill the analog gap between contracts is fueling the growth of the segment. The compliance management segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 78.7% till 2026. The ability of compliance management to provide immutable records for regulators has worked as the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue

Based on geography, North America contributed to nearly half of the global blockchain in BFSI market revenue in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance by 2026. The presence of major market players and growing concerns for forgery in the region has propelled the adoption of blockchain. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 79.3% during the estimated period. This is due to increase in collaborations, merger, and acquisitions activities among BFSI and IT organizations in this province.

Leading market players

SOURCE Allied Market Research