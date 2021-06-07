Blockchain for business: CoinGeek's Zurich Conference is live & free with over 100 speakers

LONDON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinGeek's 7th Conference (June 8-10) will feature real use cases in BSV blockchain technology ranging from healthcare to eSports, iGaming to NFTs, and will focus on the environmental impact of digital assets and the future of money itself.

In the panel discussion about the future of money you will be able to hear the views of Urs Birchler, Professor of Banking, University of Zurich, Dr Jurg R Conzett, Founding President from Switzerland's Museum of Money, Swiss National Bank Board Member, Thomas Moser, and Dr Craig Wright, the inventor of Bitcoin.

Never afraid of a robust debate, CoinGeek have also invited Bitcoin sceptics Nouriel Roubini and Nassim Nicholas Taleb to discuss Where The Value of Bitcoin Should Come From on Day 3, Thursday June 10.

As blockchain technology becomes increasingly mainstream CoinGeek Zurich has recruited the European Commission's Head of Unit for Digital Innovation, Lichtenstein's Financial Centre Director and Switzerland's State Secretariat for International Finance to talk about blockchain law and regulation.

CoinGeek New York (October 2020) saw over 30,000 online viewers tune in and CoinGeek London (February 2020) managed to accommodate over 1,500 actual human beings at the venue.

CoinGeek Zurich will run for three days (June 8-10) and will be live streamed, free of charge, on the Virtual Platform and will be live on YouTube and all social media streaming.

If that was not enough Haute Horlogerie brand, Franck Muller, is putting out a new limited edition timepiece collection. A tribute to Bitcoin's creator, the watch is named the Nakamoto. At the end of CoinGeek Zurich, one registered virtual attendee will be announced the winner of these exclusive timepieces.

Ignite the Power of Data and blockchain data technology with CoinGeek Zurich.

CoinGeek Zurich is kindly sponsored by: Bitcoin Association, Boquan, Cozen O'Connor, EHR Data, Fabriik, nChain, Ontier, TAAL and Vaionex.

