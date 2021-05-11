Blockchain-based VXPASS selected to manage and verify digital records for COVID-19 vaccination rollout for Kingdom of Lesotho

MIAMI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VXPASS, a blockchain-based platform built to manage, store and verify records for global COVID-19 vaccination programs, today announces that it has reached an agreement with the Sesiu sa Tšoele le beta Poho Fund (SESIU), the public-private partnership responsible for the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations across the land-locked African nation of Lesotho, to provide the digital infrastructure necessary to manage the administration, record keeping, validation and verification of Lesotho's COVID-19 vaccination program. Under the terms of the agreement, VXPASS has been contracted to manage the first 560,000 vaccinations to be administered by SESIU in Lesotho, with plans to have a full 1.2 million people vaccinated and verified by the end of 2021.

VXPASS offers a blockchain-based vaccine administration and verification platform with the digital infrastructure necessary to manage both the administration of COVID-19 vaccination programs – including the vaccine course given, the type and timing - as well as subsequent validation and verification of a completed vaccine course. All data is stored on the public Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, enabling both governments and public bodies to assess and monitor vaccination programs in real-time, while ensuring transparency and personal control for the public at large. Citizens always retain access and ultimate control of their personal vaccination record, with their personal information readily available through their smartphone.

SESIU is a public-private partnership operating under the mandate of the Prime Minister of Lesotho, the Rt. Hon. Dr Moeketsi Majoro, to expedite the national roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations. The partnership comprises 11 private, Lesotho-based businesses that have collectively pledged more than LSL 25.5 million ($1.8 million USD) towards the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations, with the program expected to commence in late May 2021.

Speaking on today's announcement, Zachary Weiner, founder of VXPASS, said:

"We are excited to work with the SESIU in their important efforts to efficiently and reliably roll out a COVID-19 vaccination program in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It is our firm belief that good data is key for a successful vaccination roll-out, particularly considering the scale of both the effort and investment required. By using VXPASS, the Kingdom of Lesotho is ensuring from the outset that all data generated and captured is not only of the highest quality, but that it is publicly available on the blockchain in real-time – ensuring the utmost levels of transparency, validity, personal control and ultimately, confidence on this road to recovery."

Also speaking, Phafane Nkotsi, Executive Secretary of the Sesiu sa Tšoele le beta Poho Fund (SESIU), said:

"Data management is an essential component in our vaccination roll-out strategy, ensuring that we are making the best and most efficient use of all available resources to our Kingdom, as we combat the ongoing effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. As part of these efforts, VXPASS have provided a ready-to-use, cost-effective solution to manage the data and digital requirements of our vaccination program – both for the roll-out and administration period now, as well as in the validation and verification phases in the future – as we embark on this major undertaking for Lesotho and focus on the recovery for our Kingdom, community and economy."

Also speaking, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of Bitcoin Association – the global industry organization that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV blockchain, said:

"When blockchain technology is allowed to demonstrate its full-spectrum of capabilities beyond just enabling digital currency, it illustrates the game-changing potential that blockchain offers for enterprises and governments – and ultimately, society as a whole. The BSV blockchain, which powers VXPASS, is uniquely situated to meet the requirements of government and enterprise projects of this scale and offers truly ground-breaking technology to help countries advance their digital transformation – which is a top priority in Africa. Born out of a global pandemic, VXPass represents a significant opportunity for the Kingdom of Lesotho to show the world the tangible benefits that blockchain technology offers today, as well as new data integrity and efficiencies created along the way."

Also commenting, Dr Catherine Lephoto, a current advisor to and the former deputy CEO – core operations of the National COVID-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) in Lesotho, said:

"The risk posed to Lesotho by the COVID-19 pandemic is immense for the country's 2.3 million citizens. At the same time, with some imagination and innovation, there is also scope for new opportunities to emerge. It is my strong belief that VXPASS and Lesotho's blockchain-based approach to managing our vaccine program will demonstrate the level of digital innovation evident in our country and help us take the lead with this technology across the African continent."

