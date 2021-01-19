Blis continues to drive Engineering investment in 2021

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, has announced a number of new appointments to bolster the company's engineering team.

With the transformation that's taking place within the advertising industry, Blis is focused on continuing to develop innovative solutions that reinforce it's privacy-first approach to accurate location-powered targeting at scale, using machine learning and massive datasets. Blis has made a range of new engineering appointments across the UK.

These crucial additions will help Blis accelerate it's focus on developing exciting new products that will help its clients find, understand and target their changing consumers better than anyone else and in a privacy friendly way.

Aaron McKee, CTO said, "As our business grows, we are investing heavily in growing our world-class engineering team, which will help us continue to create industry leading technologies. We learned a lot in 2020 about how to work together through adversity, but most of all how effective we can be working remotely. We've fully embraced this and we're excited that so many of our new hires come from across the entire UK."

Blis has also made several new appointments across other key markets in the sales and finance teams, reflecting the overall commercial success and optimism in the business coming out of 2020.

Global Commercial Officer, Dave King said, "This past year, the team has demonstrated great resilience and determination and been particularly proactive with our partners. As a result of their efforts globally, we had a strong finish, outperforming the market and ending a difficult year on a high. We're thrilled that this commercial success has enabled us to continue to invest across the business, and I'm looking forward to working with all the new starters to continue to provide the solutions to the challenges faced by brands and agencies in 2021 and beyond."

About Blis

Blis is the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, helping brands understand, reach and engage consumers globally to deliver measurable results. Because location data is the most accurate indicator of 'real' behaviour and intent at scale vs any other type of data, Blis uses this data to map real-world consumer behaviours based on where people are and where they've been, uncovering the truth about what people actually do.

Blis' Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale. Its four tried and tested proprietary technologies – Smart Pin, Smart Scale, Smart Places and Smart Households – allow for more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com.

