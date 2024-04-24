Blink Charging UK Teams Up with Evri to Support Courier's Vision to Electrify Fleet

In first steps, Blink Charging UK will provide 12 chargers at high volume sorting centre in Rugby

LONDON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blink Charging UK, a subsidiary of leading global EV-charging provider, Blink Charging Co, has collaborated with Evri, the UK's biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, to install one of Evri's first EV Charging Hubs at its sorting centre in Rugby.

The charging site is the first step in a larger programme which will see new EV chargers installed at Evri's sites across the UK as part of its goal to reach net-zero by 2035. Evri selected Blink for the Rugby site based on its reliable, scalable EV equipment and extensive fleet expertise. As carriers look to electrify their fleets, Blink Charging UK provides guidance to help assess Evri's requirements and optimize their infrastructure to meet the needs of a busy hub point.

The hub at Rugby is a 24-hour operation, with the chargers expected to be in use 60-80% of the time. Each charger has been strategically placed to be accessible to Evri's hundreds of staff at the centre as well as to their fleet vehicles.

The Eve Single Pro line smart charging solution is a lightweight and durable charger, with a user-friendly interface, enabling one vehicle to charge at up to 22kW. The charger complies with all relevant standards, including IEC 61851:2017 - IEC 61851:2017.

The purpose-built, automated parcel distribution hub in Rugby, is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK and can process more than one million parcels a day. Installing Blink chargers is part of the company's plans to improve its charging infrastructure and grow their existing low carbon fleet, which consists of 167 electric vans and growing fleet of e-cargo bikes.

Managing Director, Blink Charging UK, Alex Calnan said, "This is an exciting opportunity to work with Evri to accelerate the deployment of zero emission delivery services in the UK. Blink will leverage our turnkey offering covering design, install and management of a scalable charging network, delivering future ready networks to support Evri's ambitious plans. It is a significant milestone as we help one of the UK's biggest dedicated parcel delivery companies take one step closer to reaching their goal of net-zero ambitions."

Pauline Potter, Director of Procurement and Sustainability at Evri, said: "We are committed to delivering a sustainable future. This partnership is an important step for Evri on our journey towards net-zero and we are delighted to be working with the team at Blink Charging UK to install EV charging for our Rugby-based vehicles. Together, we can build a more sustainable future for parcel delivery and the communities we serve."

Blink Charging UK has more than 2,000 chargers in the United Kingdom and Ireland with customers in sectors including local authorities, NHS trusts, universities, and fleets. The Company plans to further expand its offerings in the UK and Ireland to include new commercial and home chargers, global network services and apps, and new fleet management tools.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging networks ("Blink Networks"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. Blink Networks use proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

About Evri

Evri is the UK's biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, delivering more than 720 million parcels a year. The company has a mission to be the most convenient way to send, receive and return parcels, without costing the earth. Evri works with most of Europe's top retailers, marketplaces and pre-loved sites. The roots of Evri can be traced back to Yorkshire in 1974 but the business has grown over the decades and now has a team of 8,000+ employees, 26,000+ couriers, 14,000+ out of home locations and a growing network of state-of-the-art hubs and depots. Evri has more than 3 million independent 5-star Trustpilot reviews, on-time delivery rates which surpass 99%, an average courier rating of 4.7/5, and a commitment to provide an answer for everyone following a significant investment in customer experience.

For more info: www.evri.com/news-and-corporate

