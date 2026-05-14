Blighter Partners with Republic of Korea AI Integrator to Expand Radar Sales in East Asia

Blighter has signed an exclusive Value-Added Reseller agreement with JoongAng Advanced Materials, a supplier of industrial solutions and AI integrator in the Republic of Korea

Through the agreement, JoongAng Advanced Materials will support and maintain Blighter's existing military radar installations on the peninsula and along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ)

JoongAng Advanced Materials will combine its AI capabilities with Blighter's world-leading electronic scanning array radars to meet growing demand in the region for counter-drone (CUAS) solutions, and for the protection of ports, coastal solar and wind farms, and critical national infrastructure sites

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of electronic scanning array (ESA) radars, has partnered with JoongAng Advanced Materials (joongangdnm.co.kr), a supplier of industrial solutions and AI integrator, to grow its business in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and across East Asia.

Blighter has signed an exclusive Value-Added Reseller (VAR) agreement with JoongAng Advanced Materials to support and maintain its existing military radar installations on the peninsula, including more than one hundred Blighter radars deployed by the Korean Army along the 240km Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

The two companies see strong potential for further sales of Blighter's ultra-reliable, low-power, micro-Doppler radars. With increasing geopolitical tensions, demand is growing for counter-drone (CUAS) solutions, enhanced radar surveillance for the protection of borders and the large number of coastal solar and wind farms in the region, as well as for the security of ports and critical national infrastructure sites.

According to JoongAng Advanced Materials, the partnership also provides an opportunity to integrate its AI analytics expertise, established in the railway safety systems market, to further enhance target classification and radar automation functions within the Blighter ecosystem.

Blighter solid-state radars already use advanced AI‑driven processing to detect, classify, and track people, vehicles and vessels, and near‑ground airborne threats at ranges of up to 32 km. JoongAng Advanced Materials' AI agent will plug directly into the BlighterNexus processing hub.

James Long, CEO of Blighter, said:

"We believe that this partnership with JoongAng Advanced Materials will enable us to consolidate our operations in South Korea and provide a platform for further sales of radars across this strategic region. We have been impressed by the team and their proven track record in technical execution and after sales support, which will greatly benefit our defence and security customers."

Ryan Jung, director, JoongAng Advanced Materials, said:

"Through this partnership we will increase our presence in the defence and security sector in South Korea and beyond. We will achieve this by combining our AI capabilities with Blighter's market leading radars to enhance target classification for our local environment and further automate surveillance system functionality. Our combined surveillance offering will help our customers by reducing operator fatigue and increasing operational efficiency."

JoongAng Advanced Materials (KOSDAQ:051980) was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Anyang-si, South Korea. This industrial solutions company serves customers in railways, defence, and public safety sectors and continues to invest in the development of new products based on AI technology.

Blighter radars have been deployed in more than 40 countries, supporting mission‑critical operations across defence, homeland security, critical national infrastructure, and energy sectors worldwide. Its commercial‑off‑the‑shelf (COTS) portfolio includes 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, supported by advanced software for configuration, control, and multi‑sensor visualisation. Featuring Low‑Probability‑of‑Intercept (LPI) waveforms, Blighter radars are inherently covert and engineered for robust fixed or mobile deployment.

How to contact Blighter?

For more information about Blighter's range of electronic scanning array radars, please visit www.blighter.com, telephone +44 1223 491122 or email hello@blighter.com.

Media Photos:

JoongAng Advanced Materials and Blighter executives at a recent meeting at Blighter's HQ in Great Chesterford, near Cambridge, UK. Left to right: Mark Radford (Blighter), James Long (Blighter), Dr. Siuk Lee, Charles Jung, Kate Berry (Blighter), Junhwa Jung, Ryan Jung.

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Blighter Radars on the Korean DMZ

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Blighter Radars on the coastline in South Korea:

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Border image featuring the Republic of Korea flag:

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About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter, Cambridge UK, is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of ground-based radars for the surveillance of moving objects on land, along coastlines, and in the air. Using ultra-reliable, low-power, electronic scanning array (ESA) antennas and AI-assisted software, Blighter radars detect, classify, and track targets including people, vehicles, and near-ground airborne threats at ranges of up to 32 km. Blighter excels at detecting small and covert targets in complex environments thanks to its patented technology and delivers proven, mission critical radars for defence, homeland security, critical national infrastructure, and energy sectors worldwide.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, as well as powerful software for the configuration, control, and viewing of multiple radars. Featuring Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms, Blighter radars are inherently covert and built for robust fixed and mobile operation. Its radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), by the United States Air Force for drone detection, by Five Eyes/NATO customers for deployment on their mobile surveillance and armoured vehicles, and the UK's major airports for perimeter protection.

Blighter supports international systems integrators in creating layered, multi-sensor surveillance systems and can facilitate localised manufacture. Over 800 units have been deployed in more than 40 countries, making Blighter a trusted partner for surveillance projects worldwide. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.