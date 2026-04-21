Leadership transition positions the company for its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blend announced today that co-founder Ozgur Dogan has been named Chief Executive Officer.

Dogan has played a central role in building Blend's capabilities in AI, advanced analytics, and enterprise data transformation since the company's founding. He previously served as President of the Americas and led the company's AI-powered solutions and global services organization, bringing together data science, engineering, and consulting capabilities to help enterprise clients translate AI into measurable business impact.

Blend’s Ozgur Dogan Named CEO as Enterprise AI Adoption Accelerates. Leadership transition positions the company for its next phase of growth.

"We've established a reputation for scaling AI in meaningful ways for our customers, and we're seeing strong momentum as demand continues to accelerate," said Dogan. "At Blend, we've built a world-class global team operating at the intersection of data science, engineering, and business strategy, delivering real, measurable outcomes. I'm excited about the value we can create for our customers — and we have a lot planned. In the coming months, you'll see Blend make meaningful moves: in our partnerships, our innovation, and the way we show up for clients at this critical moment in enterprise AI."

Recognized by DataIQ as one of the most influential data and analytics practitioners in the US and a member of the WSJ Tech Council, Dogan joined Blend at its inception and has held multiple leadership roles across the organization as the firm expanded globally. Before co-founding Blend, Dogan served as Chief Marketing Officer of Hepsiburada, one of Europe's fastest-growing e-commerce companies and a NASDAQ-listed business. Earlier in his career, he led the Data Solutions Group at Merkle, where he developed large-scale analytics and optimization solutions for global enterprises.

Former CEO and co-founder Patrick Hennessy and co-founder Tim Berry remain 100% committed to Blend and will continue to work closely with Dogan and the Blend Leadership team on his operational priorities while continuing to focus on board-level management and growth.

"This is a major milestone for Blend, and one we mark with real pride. We have admired Oz for years, personally and professionally," said Hennessy. "Blend is fortunate to have exactly the kind of leader this moment calls for — a world-class AI practitioner who is equally driven by the people he leads and the customers he serves. In today's rapidly evolving AI landscape, we're confident he's the right leader to accelerate what we've built and deliver on the opportunity ahead."

This transition comes as enterprises across industries accelerate investment in AI and modern data platforms. Blend has grown to more than 1,300 professionals across North America, Europe, India, and Latin America, working with Fortune 1000 and high-growth companies to deploy advanced analytics and AI solutions.

As organizations move beyond experimentation and into enterprise deployment, demand continues to grow for partners that can integrate data science, engineering, and consulting to deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Blend360

Blend360 is a premier data science solutions provider, committed to co-creating meaningful impact for its clients through the power of data science, AI, technology, and people. With a mission to fuel bold visions, Blend tackles significant challenges by seamlessly aligning human expertise with artificial intelligence. The company is dedicated to unlocking growth and fostering innovation, paving the way to value for its clients by harnessing world-class talent and a data-driven strategy. By blending in, Blend ensures its clients stand out, making the world a better place through the transformative potential of data science. For more information, visit www.blend360.com

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