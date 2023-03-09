Blended Cement Market to Reach $462.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in population, surge in urbanization, increase in the disposable income of people, and a wide range of advantages offered by blended cement drive the growth of the global blended cement market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Blended Cement Market by Type (Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Composite cement, Other), by Application (Precast construction, Cast-in-place construction), by End user industry (Building Construction, Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global blended cement industry generated $301.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $462.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in population, surge in urbanization, increase in the disposable income of people, and a wide range of advantages offered by blended cement drive the growth of the global blended cement market. However, the availability of alternate materials and heavy price fluctuations of raw materials such as limestone restrict the market growth. Moreover, expanding construction projects and infrastructure developments present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global blended cement market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown which decreased the demand for blended cement.

The COVID-19 pandemic had shut down the production of blended cement and reduced the demand from various industries.

However, the market has already recovered in the post-pandemic.

The Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global blended cement market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This cement is an affordable choice and highly resistant to alkaline reactions and marine corrosion. However, the composite cement segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. Composite cement is a newly developed material that uses two or more types of natural Pozzalon-based materials, such as fly ash and granulated blast furnace slag, to create high-strength concrete using cement as a binder to increase the strength and durability of concrete.



The building construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user industry, the building construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global blended cement market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to growth in population and rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies has have helped the construction industry to witness growth in recent years. The new construction projects are expected to increase the demand for blended cement, owing to their strength, environment friendly, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, an increase in government investments in housing projects is projected to lead to increase in demand for blended cement during the forecast period. However, the infrastructure segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The cast-in place construction segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the cast-in place construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global blended cement market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Blended cement is used for the cast-in place construction owing to its various features such as superior performance advantages, improved workability, durability, strength and better construction. It is also weather resistant, enhances efficiency and reduces the amount of energy used, and generates lesser pollutants and carbon emissions. However, the precast construction segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The surge in investment in the building and construction industry due to various government sponsored public housing programs has recently boosted the demand for precast construction.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global blended cement market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes majority of developing countries, such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which exhibit lucrative opportunities for the blended cement market. Moreover, growth in infrastructure development in emerging countries, such as India and China, is anticipated to cater to the growth of the blended cement market. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the growing construction industry in different LAMEA regions.

Leading Market Players: -

Ambuja Cements Ltd,

CEMEX S.A.B DE C.V.,

Holcim,

HeidelbergCement AG,

UltraTech Cement Limited,

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited,

Buzzi Unicem SpA,

China National Building Material Company Limited,

Dalmia Bharat Limited,

CRH plc

