Blend Announces $300M M&A Push to Power Next Era of Scalable, Specialized AI Solutions

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to cement its position as a global AI and analytics powerhouse, Blend360 today announced its aggressive M&A strategy as a central pillar of its long-term growth agenda. The company plans to invest over $300 million in strategic acquisitions over the next five years, targeting firms that will enhance its capabilities, expand its global footprint, and accelerate innovation across key industries.

Serving a client base across Fortune 1000 giants to hyper-growth disruptors, Blend is responding to urgent market demand for highly specialized AI and analytics expertise, deeper industry alignment, and globally scalable delivery. As enterprises race to modernize and unlock the full value of data, they're seeking flexible global models that deliver speed, efficiency, and measurable outcomes. Blend is meeting this moment with a decisive, client-first approach to growth.

"Our clients have made it clear—they need deeper expertise, greater scalability, and a global delivery model that evolves with their needs." Patrick Hennessey, CEO at Blend360 "We're particularly interested in those with established relationships with hyperscalers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, as well as data platforms like Databricks and Snowflake. These partnerships are crucial for delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions."

Strategic Growth Areas

Blend360's M&A focus is designed to complement its existing capabilities and leadership in key areas:

Enhancing AI and Data Science Innovation – Acquiring firms with agentic AI capabilities, advanced AI/ML capabilities, proprietary platforms, and differentiated analytics solutions. Additionally, looking into Data Science and Data Engineering Innovations, including GenAI and Intelligent Applications

Deepening Industry Expertise – Expanding specialization in core industries, including Financial Services, TMT (Technology, Media, Telecom), Healthcare, and Travel & Hospitality in the US and Energy in Europe , that offer additional depth to tailored AI and data solutions for industry-specific challenges.

Scaling Latin America Centers of Excellence – Following its best of world strategy, expand Latin America centers of excellence to keep up with global demand while providing clients with greater flexibility in how they engage with expert teams.

Expanding Technology Ecosystem Leadership – Deepening partnerships with AWS, Databricks, Snowflake, and Pega to reinforce Blend360's role as a top-tier provider of AI and analytics solutions.

Blend is actively identifying and evaluating acquisition opportunities that align with its strategic priorities. The company is engaging with potential partners and investors to explore opportunities that will drive long-term growth and innovation.

For additional insights into Blend360's M&A strategy, see the recent coverage in Mergermarket (May 22, 2025).

