Bleaching Clay Market to Double in Value to US$ 2.16 Billion by 2034, Propelled by 7.3% CAGR

Bleaching Clay Preferred across Industries for its High Absorption Capacity, with Fuller's Earth Accounting for Bulk of Overall Market Share: Fact.MR Report.

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Bleaching Clay Market is projected to be valued at US$ 2.16 billion by 2034, up from US$ 1.07 billion in 2024. Based on this updated industry research released by Fact.MR, the market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The most common kind of clay that works well for decolorizing and purifying oils and fats is bleaching clay, which has a comparatively high adsorption capacity. The main source material for bleaching clay is montmorillonite, referred to as hydrated aluminum silicates, which gives bleaching clay its crucial adsorption qualities.

Natural bleaching clays have been applied for the refining of edible oils and fats since the early nineteenth century; however, the activation process improves its properties, which include its adsorptive, acid, catalytic, and ion exchange capacities. A broad range of contaminants, such as carotenes and chlorophylls, as well as more complex contaminants, including soaps, oxidation products, and metals, can be found in vegetable and mineral oils. These impurities are effectively eliminated by activated bleaching clay, which also enhances the appearance and flavor of these oils.

North America and East Asia, together, are estimated to account for well over half of global bleaching clay sales. Fuller's earth is the most popular kind and accounts for around one-third share of the global market.

Key Takeaways from the Bleaching Clay Market Study:

The market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034, offering an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 350 million over the next ten years.

is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034, offering an absolute $ opportunity of over the next ten years. The worldwide market generated an absolute opportunity valued at US$ 239.6 million between 2019 and 2023.

between 2019 and 2023. The United States is expected to hold 73.5% market share in North America in 2024, and thereafter offer an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 266.7 million between 2024 and 2034.

is expected to hold 73.5% market share in in 2024, and thereafter offer an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034. Clariant, EP Minerals, Mineral Technologies Inc., Musim Mas, and Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd. are a few of the leading companies manufacturing bleaching clay.

The market in China has been forecasted to advance at 7.5% CAGR and reach US$ 318.5 million by 2034.

"Companies will continue to invest in capacity expansion and new product development in the years ahead to meet increasing and changing demands in this market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Large-Scale Raw Material Production Driving Market Expansion

The United States bleaching clay market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2034. The U.S. is expected to become a significant market for bleaching clay due to an increasing preference for low-cholesterol oils among consumers.

Throughout the forecast period, the rising yield of oilseeds will drive market growth in the country. The high concentration of activated bleaching clay producers, combined with extensive raw material production, is anticipated to further boost the overall market growth.

In 2024, the United States market is expected to be valued at $239.1 million. Between 2024 and 2034, Fact.MR projects an absolute dollar opportunity of $266.7 million.

Bleaching Clay Industry News:

Leading manufacturers of bleaching clay are Clariant, EP Minerals, Mineral Technologies Inc., Musim Mas, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd., Taiko Group of Companies, Sibelco, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd., Tolsa, and Bajaj Earths Pvt. Ltd.

In June 2023 , a new bleaching clay product called 'Lanxess Bayferrox' was introduced by German chemical company Lanxess. It is intended to be used in the manufacturing of paper, coatings, and plastics.

, a new bleaching clay product called 'Lanxess Bayferrox' was introduced by German chemical company Lanxess. It is intended to be used in the manufacturing of paper, coatings, and plastics. In Dec 2022 , to increase the amount of bleaching clay it could produce, Clariant purchased a portion of Jiangsu Yongxiang Technology in China .

, to increase the amount of bleaching clay it could produce, Clariant purchased a portion of Jiangsu Yongxiang Technology in . In Aug 2021 , Clariant bought Beraca, a Brazilian personal care specialty company that specializes in processed, non-refined, cosmetic-grade oils. Clariant's Care Chemicals segment, which produces cosmetics, will benefit from this merger.

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bleaching clay market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on product (Fuller's earth, activated clay, activated bauxites) and end use (edible oils & fats, mineral oils & lubricants, other end uses), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

