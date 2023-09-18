Blazeclan Technologies Recognized as a Niche Player in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

PUNE, India, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blazeclan Technologies, a market leader in cloud and digital transformation, is proud to announce its recognition as a Niche Player in the 2023 'Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. We think that this recognition underscores Blazeclan's unwavering commitment to driving cloud innovation that enables businesses to evolve swiftly and efficiently.

Blazeclan empowers businesses to embark on the journey of cloud IT transformation by offering a strategic approach that encompasses agile solutions, automation, and expertise in cloud-native development. With a resolute focus on achieving meaningful business outcomes, Blazeclan is dedicated to assisting customers in navigating the intricacies of cloud adoption and transformation. For instance, ERGO partnered with Blazeclan to benefit from our innovative approach to cloud & digital transformation and ensure seamless application migration, fortified infrastructure, enhanced security, and compliance readiness.

"We believe that our inclusion in Gartner Magic Quadrant is a testament to our team's dedication, our vision, and the consistent results we deliver for our clients," said Varoon Rajani, Founder & CEO of Blazeclan Technologies. "While we may not match the size of some competitors, our agility, deep expertise, and commitment to innovation set us apart. We pride ourselves on understanding the nuances of cloud transformation, ensuring that our clients realize its full potential seamlessly."

Blazeclan's team of experts is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, adapting to the changing dynamics of the industry, and tailoring solutions to unique customer needs. Its customer-centric approach has fostered trust and long-lasting partnerships in the business community. Moreover, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to shaping a digital future for businesses by promoting resilience, security, and innovation.

About Blazeclan

Blazeclan is a strategic digital transformation partner that enables organizations to accelerate, innovate, and multiply (A.I.M) business growth and fast-track digital transformation journey on the cloud. Our A.I.M differentiates us in empowering organizations to achieve their business objectives seamlessly, effectively, and efficiently, thereby driving value and increasing liquidity.

