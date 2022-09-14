Bladder Scanners Market to Exceed Value of US$ 225 Mn by 2031: TMR Study

Effectiveness in reducing prevalence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections underpins demand for bladder scanners; increased preference of portable products in hospitals to generate sizable lucrative opportunities in bladder scanners market

Growing treatments for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) to steer adoption; Asia Pacific estimated to be profitable region on back of rapid adoption of low-cost systems

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing incidence of range of urinary tract infections has enriched the growth frontiers for bladder scanners market in recent years. The products have found wide clinical acceptance for the diagnosis and treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI). The global valuation of the bladder scanners market was pegged at US$ 133 Mn in 2021.

An analysis of bladder scanners market has found that rapidly aging population in some developed and developing countries has unlocked abundant opportunities. Coupled with this trend, rise in awareness about the availability of low-cost diagnostic options has also reinforced the demand for bladder scanners market. Rise in catheter-related infections has opened up untapped lucrative avenues for firms in bladder scanners market.

A thorough assessment of the bladder scanners market trends indicates that positive association between urinary catheterisation and urinary tract infection has played a positive role in steering demand for bladder scanners market. The use of bladder scanners has guided clinicians in lowering the number of catheterisations, which has benefitted the patient population significantly.

Key Findings of Bladder Scanners Market Study

Rise in Incidence of Urinary Tract Infections Expanding Avenues: High prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) has impelled the need for diagnosis of urological dysfunction, owing to several unique risk factors such as menopause and childbirth. Additionally, a growing number of people who have visited hospitals for genital or prostrate surgery has undergone diagnostics for measuring urinary residue. This has also catalyzed the rate of adoption of products in the bladder scanners market.

Adoption of Portable Bladder Scanners to Generate Enormous Revenue Streams: The study has found that portable scanners held a major market share in 2021. Widespread adoption of such modalities for preventing or reducing catheterizations and UTIs in hospital settings is expected to generate substantial revenue streams. On the other hand, handheld devices present a remarkably lucrative segment. The high rate of uptake of products can be attributed to the high accuracy and sensitivity of the measurements possible with handheld devices.

Bladder Scanners Market: Key Drivers

Growing number of people with urologic diseases notably urinary incontinence and urinary retention disorders is a key driver for the need for measuring bladder volume, both pre- and post-operatively. The technology has proved to be reliable in diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Growing incidence of urologic health problems in the elderly has also propelled the prospects of the bladder scanners market. The presence of large patient base in numerous developing and developed countries around the world has spurred the demand for bladder scanners. Key markets due to geriatrics care include Philippines , South Korea , and India .

Bladder Scanners Market: Regional Dynamics

North America held a major bladder scanners market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period of 2022–2031. The region has witnessed substantial revenue streams from reselling and refurbishing of bladder scanner devices, particularly to developing world. Countries in those regions prefer low-cost diagnostics for the diagnosis of urinary disorders. Commercialization of new technologies in the regional market such as introduction of innovative wireless ultrasonic bladder scanners will also drive the revenues.

held a major bladder scanners market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its lead during the forecast period of 2022–2031. The region has witnessed substantial revenue streams from reselling and refurbishing of bladder scanner devices, particularly to developing world. Countries in those regions prefer low-cost diagnostics for the diagnosis of urinary disorders. Commercialization of new technologies in the regional market such as introduction of innovative wireless ultrasonic bladder scanners will also drive the revenues. Asia Pacific has emerged as the region that is replete with opportunities. The TMR study found that China will contribute the major share to the regional market during the forecast period.

Bladder Scanners Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the market are Roper Technologies, Inc., SRS Medical Systems, EchoNous, Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Laborie Medical Technologies Inc., Vitacon, dBMEDx Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Company.

Prominent medical device companies are keen on launching cutting-edge technologies to gain a stronghold in the market. A case in point is wireless ultrasonic bladder.

Bladder Scanners Market Segmentation

Global Bladder Scanners Market, by Product

Bench Top Bladder Scanners



Portable Bladder Scanners



Handheld Bladder Scanners

Global Bladder Scanners Market, by Application

Urology



Obstetrics-Gynecology



Rehabilitation



Surgery



Others

Global Bladder Scanners Market, by End-user

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Centers



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

China

Japan

India

Australia & New Zealand

& Brazil

Mexico

South Africa

GCC Countries

