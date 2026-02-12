Blackrock Health partners with RLDatix to strengthen continuity of care and operational resilience during EPR downtime

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix is proud to welcome Blackrock Health as the latest organisation to adopt IPeople Offline Suite to support continuity of care, improve patient safety and strengthen operational resilience across its MEDITECH environment. Building on the solutions' success across North America, this first European deployment will help clinical and operational teams maintain access to near-real-time patient information during downtime events, reducing reliance on manual, paper-based processes.

Blackrock Health comprises three hospitals — Blackrock Clinic, Hermitage Clinic and Galway Clinic — alongside a diagnostic clinic in Limerick, employs 2,800 staff and treats more than 325,000 patients annually across its network.

Why Blackrock Health chose RLDatix IPeople Offline Suite

Provides continuous capture of registration data and always-available access to discrete patient data, so clinicians can view up-to-date information from moments prior to downtime, and continue to manage care through the EPR rather than reverting to out-of-date static printouts.

With an interface that mimics MEDITECH, IPeople keeps clinicians connected to the information and their critical workflows with minimal training required, including medication administration, labs, bed management and scheduling - reducing reliance on report-based, paper downtime procedures.

Access to near-real-time data, from up to a few minutes before the downtime event supports essential clinical continuity and operational processes.

Provides access to the full historical data, right up to just before downtime.

The ability to print Medication Administration Record (MAR) forms and order sets, including those with preconfigured check boxes, for standardized care during downtime.

Automatic data synchronisation of registration after downtime ensures reduced manual re-entry, data duplication and missed updates once services are restored. Reducing the reconciliation timeframe allows users back in the EPR quicker.

"When downtime events occur, we want patients to trust that we can still provide the highest quality, digitally enabled care that our patients have come to expect across our network, and RLDatix empowers us to ensure that continuity of care with confidence," said Raphael Jaffrezic, Group Transformation Director and Chief Information Officer at Blackrock Health Galway Clinic.

Supporting better care and operations

Following downtime, entering data collected from typical paper processes can take several hours. IPeople drastically reduces this timeframe, helping organisations save time and resume operations much faster once systems are restored.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Blackrock Health. As healthcare systems increasingly rely on digital records, the need for robust continuity solutions has never been more critical. By integrating IPeople's downtime solutions, Blackrock Health is proactively safeguarding its clinical workflows," said Ryan Dickerson, President, RLDatix IPeople. "We look forward to supporting their team in maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence across their facilities in Ireland."

