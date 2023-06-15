Blackrock and Coinbase available for 24/7 trading on regulated DeFi

BERLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulated blockchain platform Swarm today announces seven companies its community selected are live for trading.

Following a community vote, seven real-world assets were selected to be tokenized and added to Swarm's decentralized trading platform. The selection includes Blackrock, Coinbase, Coupang, Intel, Microsoft, Microstrategy and NVIDIA.

Philipp Pieper, Co-founder of Swarm said: "Swarm is a hybrid between the wild west of crypto and traditional centralized exchanges. Whilst we need to satisfy compliance concerns, we are a DeFi community at heart and it is imperative our users' voices help drive product innovation. This is the first step to ensure our platform is continually responding to investors' desires both on the retail and institutional side."

Swarm launched tokenized stocks and bond ETFs on February 24th 2023, including Apple, Tesla, iShares US treasury bond 0-1 year ETF and iShare US treasury bond 1-3 year ETF.

Between February 24th and May 23rd, three months after launching, Swarm's user base grew by nearly one fifth (17.6 percent). Active token holders increased 16 percent in month two, from March 24th to April 23rd compared to month one 24 February to 23 March, and 4 percent in month three, from April 24th to May 23rd.

Timo Lehes, Co-founder of Swarm said: "Tokenization is drastically expanding the DeFi landscape. By trading tokenized real-world assets, investors can access 24/7 markets that have greater flexibility. The significant growth of users and demand seen in the first quarter is a testament to this and highlights investor demand for a more diverse set of assets available on chain."

Underlying assets are held by institutional custodians and tokens can be redeemed for the value of the underlying asset anytime. Monthly disclosures of assets in reserve are made publicly available.

Swarm is a blockchain platform that brings unique digitization and trading solutions to the world of traditional finance. It is the first organization in the world to offer digitized treasury bills and Apple stock via a regulated and decentralized platform. Day to day, we work with real-world-asset owners to tokenize collateral and build trading infrastructure in a regulatory compliant way. For more information, visit the website.

