Blacknut turns your TV into a streaming games console with support for Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV

New update lets Blacknut subscribers stream PC and console games direct to their TV via Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra alongside existing support for streaming via Amazon Fire TV

This latest feature makes it easier than ever to play Blacknut's catalogue of more than 400 games

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-gaming specialist Blacknut is the first company to add support for Google's plug-and-play Chromecast streaming device, meaning that gamers can now stream hundreds of quality PC and console games directly to their TV, without the need for an expensive games console or set-top box.

Blacknut's cloud gaming service is available directly to gamers in 33 countries, and also via mobile operators including TIM Italy, POST Luxembourg, Partner in Israel and AIS in Thailand. For a single monthly fee subscribers get unlimited access to over 400 quality games from publishers including Square Enix, Gameloft, Codemasters, Deep Silver and more. All games can be played on any compatible PC, Mac, Android mobile or Smart TV, as well as Amazon Fire TV Stick - and now Google Chromecast - for a full, cross-device experience.

Blacknut's cloud gaming service costs £12.99 per month, with new subscribers currently receiving the first month for half the normal cost. It takes just a few minutes to create an account by going to https://www.blacknut.com.

Unlike other cloud gaming platforms, Blacknut is the first to officially support both Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra devices. Playing Blacknut on a TV using Chromecast is simple: users simply need to install the Blacknut app onto their Chromecast device, which can be found on the Google Play Store. They then enter their account details into the app when prompted. Once installed, games can be played with any compatible Bluetooth controller - including the XBox One wireless controller.

"As one of the first companies to launch cloud gaming back in 2018, we have always focused on making games available to as wide an audience as possible - and what could be simpler than playing console games directly on your TV?" said Thierry Teyssier, Chief Product Officer at Blacknut. "2020 has been the breakout year for cloud gaming, with millions of consumers discovering a new way to play that offers the ultimate in convenience and value."

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalogue of premium games with 400+ titles carefully selected for the whole family; all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. www.blacknut.com

