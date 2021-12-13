Blackbird wins Environmental Sustainability Company of the Year 2021

Awarding Blackbird Environmental Sustainability Company of the Year 2021, IABM, said: "Like every industry, broadcast and media is accountable for its effects on our beautiful but fragile planet. But as companies increasingly label themselves "eco-friendly", it can be tricky to identify the companies that are truly eco-friendly and those that are merely jumping on the environmental bandwagon for "green marketing". This award recognizes companies that have made real strides in reducing their carbon footprint.

"Blackbird is spearheading the critical issue of sustainability within the broadcast media and video industry. Blackbird's cloud native video production technology has been independently found to generate up to 91% less CO2 at source than on-prem and cloud-based workflows because it requires no special hardware or virtual machine, runs on any laptop, uses only 2Mbps bandwidth and, of course, eliminates travel to venues. Blackbird is delivering real, tangible environmental benefits to both its customers and the wider world."

Blackbird plc CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "What an honour to be the inaugural winners of the IABM Environmental Sustainability Award. We value this award so highly because it embodies our own values. The core Blackbird proposition is reduction of carbon at source without impact on performance or quality. Video shouldn't cost the Earth but nor should it need to compromise."

Blackbird is leading the campaign to dramatically reduce carbon emissions within the video production industry. Earlier this year, the Company launched a carbon awareness study titled – 'Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth' - in collaboration with environmental management consultancy Green Element. In July, Blackbird was awarded the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition of its work in contributing to the green economy – just 5% of UK listed companies have been given this esteemed award.

To download 'Video Shouldn't Cost the Earth' visit: www.blackbird.video/carbonefficient

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, Tata Communications, EVS, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, A+E Networks, BT, NHL, Eurovision Sport, Cheddar News, the U.S Department of State and 80 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird plc is a licensor of its core video technology under its 'Powered by Blackbird' licensing model. Enabling video companies to accelerate their path to true cloud business models, licensees benefit from power and carbon reductions, cost and time savings, less hardware and bandwidth requirements and easy scalability.

