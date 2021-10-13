Blackbird wins Best Mobile Video Solution at 2021 Streaming Media European Readers' Choice Awards

Blackbird was voted Best Mobile Video Solution in recognition of its unique remote production capabilities, enabling professional video content creation by anyone, anytime, anywhere. Browser based Blackbird is the world's fastest, most powerful professional cloud video editing platform, providing instant access to video content for the easy creation of clips, highlights and long form content for rapid publishing to multiple channels.

Blackbird enables enterprises to scale effortlessly, drive significant productivity improvements and meet sustainability targets due to the platform's highly efficient cloud native architecture.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "It's fantastic to win this award. This one is especially important to us for two reasons. Firstly it's voted for by readers covering a wide base of knowledgeable industry professionals. Secondly it's for best-in-class mobile video which highlights Blackbird's unique strength as a highly efficient remote video production platform. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted for us and congratulations to all the other winners."

Blackbird drives awareness, monetization and efficiencies for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include Univision, IMG, Deltatre, Sky News Arabia, EVS, A+E Networks, BT, NHL, Eleven Sports, Cheddar News, Riot Games, the U.S Department of State and 75 local US news stations with TownNews.

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird®, the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc's patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird® enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird® removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

Blackbird® is a registered trademark of Blackbird plc.

www.blackbird.vide o

www.linkedin.com/company/blackbird-cloud

www.twitter.com/blackbirdcloud

www.facebook.com/blackbirdplc

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1456628/Blackbird.jpg

SOURCE Blackbird plc