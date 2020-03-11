Blackbird to Showcase Ultra-efficient Video Editing in the Cloud with Amazon Web Services at NAB 2020

SEATTLE and LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD) today announced that it will showcase ultra-efficient video editing in the cloud at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) booth at NAB 2020.

Organisations working with video on a large scale need to be able to rapidly and easily access, view, edit and publish their content to all platforms and devices for audiences to consume. With cloud-based video editing and publishing platform Blackbird running on AWS, companies can drive productivity efficiencies across their operations.

Blackbird is a professional video editor in a browser. Providing rapid access to live and non-live content, Blackbird enables the fast creation of video clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms including web, broadcast, OTT and social. Easy to learn and use, Blackbird is available to anyone, virtually anywhere in the world, even with low bandwidth. Blackbird drives awareness, engagement, reach and monetization opportunities for brands in the sports, esports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors.

A green technology, Blackbird supports the sustainability goals of the media production industry. Users do not have to travel to use Blackbird, no new equipment is needed and with content remaining in situ, large energy savings are made.

Blackbird runs on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) – a web service that provides secure, resizable compute capacity in the cloud – and ingests content through AWS Elemental MediaLive, a broadcast-grade live video processing service that lets users create high-quality video streams for delivery to broadcast televisions and internet-connected multiscreen devices, like connected TVs, tablets, smart phones, and set-top boxes.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "Blackbird is delighted to showcase its solution at the AWS booth at NAB for the first time this year. We are now leveraging AWS for a number of live customers in the of global sports, entertainment, and news verticals and this is a great opportunity to showcase the unique benefits of our combined workflow."

Blackbird will exhibit on the AWS booth (#SU2202) at NAB 2020 from the 19th to 22nd April.

For more information about Blackbird please visit www.blackbird.video

SOURCE Blackbird plc