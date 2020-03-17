Blackbird Launches Virtual Pre-NAB 2020: Enabling Remote Video Editing for Enterprises

LONDON, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), developer and seller of the market-leading cloud video editing platform, Blackbird, today launched its Virtual pre-NAB 2020 focused on enabling live or file-based remote video editing for enterprises.

Enterprises responding to the global threat of Coronavirus that need to enable remote or home editing for all or part of their content creation teams are invited to book an online demonstration of Blackbird on either 25 or 26 March 2020. There will also be a selection of group masterclasses available.

Blackbird can very easily, enable highly responsive and fully featured remote editing for live and file-based content and can be used with a standard laptop. Built for the cloud, Blackbird is the only professional video editor in a browser. Video production staff can work with Blackbird from home or any other location with all the professional standard editing tools they need – even on low bandwidth.

Blackbird is infinitely scalable and powers significant productivity and efficiency benefits for any enterprise organization working with video. It can be used on-premise or as part of a hybrid workflow. Blackbird also integrates with any of the major public clouds – Amazon Web Services ("AWS"), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud Platform ("GCP").

Providing fast access to video content, Blackbird enables production teams to work collaboratively – easily and rapidly creating clips and highlights for multiple devices and platforms including web, broadcast, OTT and social.

Blackbird drives awareness, reach and monetisation for brands in the sports, news, entertainment and enterprise sectors. Customers include IMG, Deltatre, Peloton, TownNews, Eleven Sports, A+E Networks and the U.S Department of State.

Blackbird CEO, Ian McDonough, said: "The last few weeks has seen the world change very quickly in response to threat of Covid-19. It is clear that many organizations are planning for home or remote working. In the video content creation space, Blackbird provides a highly responsive, fully featured, easy to implement 'out of the box' solution.

"Our Virtual pre-NAB focusing on enabling remote video editing is an agile way for us to respond to this immediate need and to support and provide guidance to organizations planning these workflows for the first time."

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market, and has created the world's most advanced suite of cloud-native computing applications for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird's patented technology allows for frame-accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud. Blackbird underpins multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

Since it is cloud-native, Blackbird removes the need for costly, high end workstations and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility on multi-location digital content, improves time to market for live content such as video clips and highlights for social media distribution, and ultimately results in much more effective monetisation.

