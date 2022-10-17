Blackbaud Unleashes Social Good and Delivers Innovation at bbcon 2022 Virtual

The 23rd Annual Tech Conference for Good Kicks Off Today—and It's Free to Attend

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today will kick off its 23rd annual tech conference for good as company leaders, celebrity speakers, product experts and social good organisations take the online stage at bbcon 2022 Virtual.

"Blackbaud software is powering millions of users across more than 100 countries to unleash impact that spans the planet," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "bbcon provides an opportunity every year for us to connect with the customers who are driving this impact every day, and to bring them inspiration and innovation that will help them accomplish even more. We are so excited for what's in store this year."

New Research from Blackbaud

At bbcon, Blackbaud will unveil new research on fundraising. Now in its fifth year, The Status of UK Fundraising Report creates a comprehensive view of fundraising in 2022, through a survey of 1,000 charity professionals, and provides a unique insight for charities looking to benchmark their performance. Key findings from this research include:

Fewer U.K. organisations are reporting an increase in growth over 3 consecutive years, and recruiting and retaining fundraising talent is becoming more challenging.

However, the 32% of organisations who reported an increase in income invest in technology.

Those who are fully utilising technology are more collaborative, more likely to be digitally mature, are committed to ESG, and are gaining more supporters than they are losing.

bbcon Mainstage Program

The conference is designed to make social good practitioners, their teams and their organisations stronger and more resilient, so they can make the greatest impact possible for their missions. Participants can join virtually from anywhere in the world to get inspired, learn from experts and build their network by registering for free at bbconference.com. This year's mainstage program includes:

Monday, 17 October:

Blackbaud CEO Mike Gianoni and Catherine LaCour will kick off the conference, giving an overview of Blackbaud's impact and commitments to the social good community.

CEO and will kick off the conference, giving an overview of Blackbaud's impact and commitments to the social good community. Kevin McDearis , chief technology officer, and Sudip Datta , chief product officer, will share tech highlights and progress across Blackbaud's product portfolio.

, chief technology officer, and , chief product officer, will share tech highlights and progress across Blackbaud's product portfolio. Glennon Doyle , New York Times bestselling author, activist and podcast host, will join the mainstage to discuss why showing up for yourself might be the most important thing you can do for your organisation and its mission.

Tuesday, 18 October:

Simu Liu , actor, writer, and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People, will engage in an inspiring conversation on strength, resilience, representation and creating your own passion-centered path, personally, professionally and within your organisation.

Product Innovation

Blackbaud's products are built specifically for social good organisations to help them raise more revenue, track and report on engagement more efficiently, connect across their organisations, deliver grants effectively, create exceptional experiences for their community and more. At bbcon, Blackbaud will highlight innovation across its portfolio, including the following enhancements specific to the U.K. market:

Maximising Team Productivity

Blackbaud ID: Blackbaud ID has been standardised for identity management across all Blackbaud solutions, with an 87% increase in usage over the last year. Users benefit from a common login and consistent navigation to access Blackbaud solutions, as well as a new, centralised account management experience.

Moving Audiences to Act

Giving Forms: In the coming year, Blackbaud will launch new digital giving capabilities to help organisations raise more money while delivering a better giving experience. This includes new, revenue-optimised giving forms to help grow both the size and quantity of gifts.

In the coming year, Blackbaud will launch new digital giving capabilities to help organisations raise more money while delivering a better giving experience. This includes new, revenue-optimised giving forms to help grow both the size and quantity of gifts. Payment Preferences: Research shows that supporters are more likely to donate if they can use their preferred choice of payment method. Blackbaud is expanding access to PayPal as a payment method across Europe , Canada and Australia . Work is also underway to offer cryptocurrency support within the JustGiving® platform. Along with these expanded payment methods, Blackbaud will be simplifying payment services offers and rates.

In addition, Blackbaud continues to support startup founders through its Social Good Startup Program. The company is working with nearly 40 different startups—focused on areas like cryptocurrency, blockchain, artificial intelligence and planned giving—to create new solutions for the problems that matter to the social good community.

Blackbaud will share a deeper dive on specific product innovations announced at bbcon in the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings, immediately following bbcon.

More Information

It's not too late to register. View the full list of bbcon and Product Update Briefing sessions at bbconference.com. On-demand access to content will be available 24-hours after the original broadcast. The platform will close on 9 December.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organisations, faith communities, arts and cultural organisations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organisations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

