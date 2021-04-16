Black Soldier Fly (BSF) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled "Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Protein Meals, Biofertilizers {Frass}, Chitin/ Chitosan, Others {Cocoons, Pupa}), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Biofuel), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2030", published by Meticulous Research®, the black soldier fly market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% from 2020 to 2030 to reach $3.4 billion by 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5074

Over the last decade, the world has witnessed enormous growth in the aquaculture sector of many developing countries of Asia and Africa. Nutrition and feeding play a central and essential role in the sustained development of aquaculture. Hence, fertilizers and feed resources are continuing to dominate aquaculture needs. In fish farming, nutrition is critical because feed represents 40-50% of the production cost. Fish nutrition has advanced dramatically in recent years by developing new balanced commercial diets that promote optimal fish growth and health. The essential nutrients for fish growth are amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and energy-yielding macronutrients (protein, lipid, and carbohydrate). Further, it is projected that the aquaculture sector will expand to 93 million tons by 2030 (Source: FAO).

BSF larvae contain high amounts of protein (~40%) and have a well-balanced profile of essential amino acids. Therefore, it can be used as an alternative source of protein for fish feed. Owing to these factors, some countries have approved insect-based meals, such as BSFL, for aquafeed applications. Thus, the growing aquaculture industry and government approvals of insects as aquafeed are expected to spur the demand for BSF in the aquaculture industry.

The growth of the global black soldier fly market is increasing mainly due to expanding global meat demand. Moreover, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers are demanding environmentally safe and chemical-residue-free meat. Such factors are leading meat producers to adopt insect-derived ingredient feed, such as BSFL protein meals. Furthermore, insects are an inexpensive alternative protein source compared to fish and soy meals for animal feed. Hence, insects contribute high-quality and low-price feed for livestock, poultry, and fish.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Black Soldier Fly Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on public health and all stages of the supply chain and various industries. The global impacts of the COVID-19 significantly affected the black soldier fly market in 2020.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5074

In some regions, lockdowns have been announced to control the coronavirus pandemic, impacting the movement of vehicles carrying livestock, feed, and feed ingredients. Due to the risk of animal feed, suppliers are slowing their production or closing altogether. Farmers are concerned they may need to slow or stop slaughterhouse operations and keep their animals for longer due to lower demand, requiring them to use more feed than usual. Even delivery trucks are difficult to procure. These factors have led to livestock farms building up two-week supplies of feed when normally they might only keep enough for one or two days. For example, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, which uses black soldier fly as a feed ingredient, has seen a slight increase in its livestock business sales. In addition, Cargill had seen its global feed sales volume grow by 10% or more in March 2020.

The black soldier fly market is mainly segmented based on product, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Key Findings in the Global Black Soldier Fly Market Study:

Based on the product type, in terms of value, the protein meal segment accounted for the largest share of the overall black soldier fly market in 2020. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for protein meals from animal feed manufacturers, increased fish meal and soy meal prices, and government support and approval for an insect meal to be used in animal feed. Moreover, in terms of volume, the biofertilizers segment commanded the largest share of the overall black soldier fly market in 2020. Growing waste from restaurants, agriculture, and food & drink industries; rising urbanization in developing countries; and growing awareness regarding the use of black soldier fly larvae to convert waste into organic fertilizer are some of the major factors driving the growth of the BSF biofertilizers market.

Quick Buy – Black Soldier Fly Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/41402249

Based on the application, the animal feed segment is estimated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for animal-derived products and subsequent increase in the demand for protein-rich animal feed, rising soy meal prices, and government approval for the BSF to be used as a feed ingredient. Also, the growing adoption of insects as an alternative source of protein for animal feed offers immense opportunities for market growth.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global black soldier fly market in 2020. The major share of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing consumption of meat and seafood, growing aquaculture industry, rising awareness of BSF as an alternative protein source for use in animal feed, and an increase in fish meal prices.

The key players operating in the global black soldier fly market are AgriProtein (A Part of Insect Technology Group) (England), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), InnovaFeed (France), EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.), Bioflytech (Spain), Entobel Holding PTE. Ltd. (Singapore), Entofood (Malaysia), Sfly (France), Hexafly (Ireland), F4F (Chile), Nutrition Technologies Group (Malaysia), nextProtein (France), and Protenga Pte Ltd (Singapore), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/black-soldier-fly-market-5074

Scope of the Report:

Black Soldier Fly Market, by Product Type

Protein Meals

Biofertilizers (Frass)

Whole Dried Larvae

Larvae Oil

Others (Live, Larvae, Adult, Cocoon, & Pupa)

Black Soldier Fly Market, by Application

Animal Feed

Agriculture

Pet Food

Others

Black Soldier Fly Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

The Netherlands



France



U.K.



Germany



Finland



Denmark



Belgium



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



South Korea



Japan



Malaysia



Vietnam



Thailand



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5074

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil) Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar and Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edible-insects-market-5156

Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Emerging Alternative Protein, Adolescent Alternative Protein, Matured Alternative Protein), Application (Plant-Based Products, Insect-Based Products, Microbial Products) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985

Animal Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Dairy Protein (Milk Protein, Whey Protein, Casein Protein), Egg Protein, Gelatin) and Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/animal-protein-ingredients-market-5182

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/269/black-soldier-fly-market-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1213534/Meticulous_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd