Black Box Recognized as Juniper Mist AI-Driven Enterprise Partner of the Year; and Overall Enterprise Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box Limited (formerly AGC Networks Ltd), (BSE: BBOX) (NSE: BBOX), a trusted IT solutions provider, today announced that it has been recognized as Juniper Mist AI-Driven Enterprise Partner of the Year (National Level) and overall Enterprise Partner of the Year (National Level) by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, at the annual Juniper India Partner conference.

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The 2022 program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance, but also focuses on partner development through specializations, certification and Enterprise Plus and Deal Registration programs that aim to drive opportunity in the AI-Driven Enterprise.

This recognition for Black Box comes close on the heels of the partnership with Juniper Networks being elevated to the highest level of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program 2022, Elite Plus, earlier in the year.

For Black Box customers, the awards represent the company's focused and persistent approach in aligning to the customer organization's requirements of being an end-to-end solution integrator with the ability to provide customized, best-in-class and transformational solutions. This award is an affirmation of Black Box investing in technical resources to create competent champions equipped with training and industry-recognized certifications.

Jayantha Prabhu, Head of India & SAARC Business, Black Box (India), commented, "These awards are a recognition of our focused approach in working closely with a partner like Juniper to deliver network experiences tailored around our customer's requirements of technology solutions and services to transform the customer's digital enterprise."

"We are committed to creating value for our customers in their digital transformation journey through investing in relevant certifications. With our presence and exposure across 35+ countries, we can implement global best practices in local markets," said Bhavin Barbhaya, Vice President – Strategic Alliances (APAC), Black Box. "These awards are a testimony of our dedicated efforts in delivering business outcome for customers with our technology partners such as Juniper Networks," Barbhaya continued.

Harshavardhan Kathaley, Director – Commercial & Partner Sales, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks, commented, "Black Box and their tenacious dedication towards delivering experience-first networking for our end users have been an integral part of our growth momentum. We are delighted to recognize Black Box as our Juniper Mist AI-Driven Enterprise Partner of the Year and our overall Enterprise Partner of the Year, and to recognize them for the successes they have delivered alongside us across India."

