BizLink Launches the First 1-Meter USB4™ Gen 3 Type-C Cable in the World

BizLink always pushes the limits of interconnection. With the large margin of signal integrity in the 0.8-meter USB4 cable, BizLink's new 1-meter USB4 cable is beyond the standard length of 0.8 meters that is specified in the Universal Series Bus Type-C Cable and Connector Specification Release 2.0. This new USB4 cable assembly has a robust coaxial cable structure that supports multi-protocol high-speed data transmission at rates up to 40Gbps via two-lane operation, which is twice the data transfer speed of current USB 3.2 cables.

The USB4 cable provides reliable protection against electromagnetic interference to maintain high signal integrity and supports the PD 3.0 Emarker solution with 20V/5A power delivery, enabling more efficient power management in high-bandwidth information technology and computer engineering applications. In addition, the 1-meter USB4 Gen 3 Type-C cable is backward compatible with existing USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt™ 3 hosts and devices.

About BizLink

BizLink, founded in 1996, is headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA. Our mission is to make interconnection easier and we support industries that can improve quality of life through providing essential components, wire harnesses, and cables to a wide variety of industries such as IT and CE, Motor Vehicle, Electrical Appliances, Medical Equipment, Industrial, Optical Fiber Communications, and Solar. With flexible production resources in the U.S., Mexico, Slovakia, Serbia, China, Malaysia, and Singapore, BizLink provides reliable interconnect solutions in close proximity to markets and turns customers' innovative ideas into reality.

