BizClik Showcases Global Sustainability Leadership at Climate Week NYC 2025

BizClik Launches Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 to accelerate global climate action, happening on 22 September

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, via its Sustainability Magazine and the Sustainability LIVE event series, is proud to present Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 , an essential gathering for business leaders, climate technologists, procurement experts, and policymakers committed to sustainable transformation.

BizClik Sustainability Live NYC

Taking place during Climate Week NYC, the one-day, high-level forum will be held on 22 September 2025 at Convene, 360 Madison Avenue, New York City. The event will bring together leading voices in sustainability, ESG, technology, procurement, and corporate leadership.

What to Expect

Exclusive audience : Over 500 invite-only C- and V-level executives will engage in insight-driven sessions.





: Over 500 invite-only C- and V-level executives will engage in insight-driven sessions. High calibre of speakers : More than 50 internationally acclaimed speakers, including Chief Sustainability Officers from major brands like PepsiCo, General Motors, IBM, Cisco, United Airlines, Volvo, and more.





: More than 50 internationally acclaimed speakers, including Chief Sustainability Officers from major brands like PepsiCo, General Motors, IBM, Cisco, United Airlines, Volvo, and more. Robust agenda : Ten interactive panel discussions across dual stages, covering themes such as global decarbonisation, sustainable procurement and supply chain, the role of AI in sustainability, gender equity and leadership, nature-based solutions, circular economy, and energy transition.





: Ten interactive panel discussions across dual stages, covering themes such as global decarbonisation, sustainable procurement and supply chain, the role of AI in sustainability, gender equity and leadership, nature-based solutions, circular economy, and energy transition. Networking & collaboration: Hundreds of networking opportunities with peers, thought leaders, and innovators.

Audience & Reach

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC 2025 will draw C- and V-level executives, sustainability officers, procurement leaders, innovators, and policymakers. Attendees will include those who shape climate strategy at some of the world's largest companies.

BizClik's media channels and its network will provide live coverage, interviews, and analysis. Global content distribution will target decision-makers in the US, UK, Europe, and Asia.

Saskia van Gendt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Blue Yonder and speaker at the CSO Strategy Summit, commented:

"Influential events like Sustainability LIVE give Blue Yonder a platform to demonstrate how innovation and sustainability can – and must – go hand in hand. It's a valuable opportunity to learn from others facing similar challenges, explore new ways of integrating ESG across global operations, and bring back actionable insights to strengthen our own sustainability roadmap."

Sponsorship & Partnerships

The event is supported by headline sponsors, including:

Siemens

Arcadis

SWEEP

Capgemini

SAP

Ecovadis

Kyndryl

Additional backing comes from corporate, media, and impact partners such as: The CPD Group, Global Impact Coalition, HAAMI Digital Consultancy, Environmental Business Review, and Renewable Wire.

Key Themes & Sessions

Decarbonising Global Supply Chains : How companies are mapping and reducing Scope 3 emissions.





: How companies are mapping and reducing Scope 3 emissions. ESG & Climate Reporting Trends : Best practices, regulatory pressures, and where the next wave of reporting is heading.





: Best practices, regulatory pressures, and where the next wave of reporting is heading. Climate Innovation & Investment : Emerging technologies, fintech tools, and funding models enabling climate action.





: Emerging technologies, fintech tools, and funding models enabling climate action. Cross-Sector Collaboration: Partnerships among business, government, finance, and NGOs as accelerators of climate progress.

About Sustainability Magazine

Sustainability Magazine is a leading publication covering corporate sustainability, ESG, and climate strategy. Part of BizClik, it delivers in-depth reports, interviews, and global rankings, alongside its flagship event series, Sustainability LIVE.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777275/BizClik_Sustainability_Live.jpg