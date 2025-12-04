BizClik Releases December FinTech Portfolio Featuring JPMorgan and Prudential

New editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital highlight global leaders, technology trends and 2026 forecasts across payments, open banking and digital assets

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the December issue of FinTech Magazine , part of its wider FinTech portfolio which includes InsurTech Digital. The latest issue features fresh analysis, executive interviews, and coverage of developments across payments, open banking, financial inclusion, and digital assets.

FinTech Magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insight, and the portfolio's signature Top 10 rankings, highlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global financial technology.

Fin-Tech Portfolio

Fintech Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

JPMorganChase: Workplace of the Future – JPMorgan's new global HQ in New York is the city's first all-electric skyscraper (p. 70)

Company Feature:

Top 10:

Editorial Highlights:

Read the issue here .

"When you have millions of transactions running to a highway and you need to fix it while you're creating new exits and new paths to modernisation, that requires different skills" – Oscar Munoz, VP of Sales (The Americas) at Euronet Worldwide

"We are strengthening our ability to serve our clients and communities – locally and globally – for generations to come" – Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chairman of JPMorganChase

"You should only ask generative A questions where you can quality assure the outcome yourself" – Susanne Chishti, Chair and Founder of FINTECH Circle

Why it matters

Each edition offers thought leadership, market insights, and storytelling for senior executives across financial technology and insurance technology. The magazines connect enterprise leaders worldwide, showcasing best practices, innovation, and strategies shaping the future.

About the FinTech Portfolio

The FinTech portfolio includes FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital. The portfolio payments, digital banking, digital assets, fraud and ID, insurance, regtech, and customer experience. Together, these titles reach a global audience of technology decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and related fields. Through digital magazines, global websites, industry newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to support strategic business engagement.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2836368/Fin_tech_The_Future.jpg