BizClik Media Unveils the March Edition of Sustainability Magazine

News provided by

Bizclik Media

12 Mar, 2025, 11:25 GMT

The latest edition of Sustainability Magazine features exclusive insights from executives at DBS Bank, Vodafone, JLR, NetApp, and more.

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing digital media company, has launched the March edition of Sustainability Magazine. As a leading publication in sustainability, ESG, and energy, this issue explores innovations, industry leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive cover interview with Tom Brady, who has transitioned from NFL star to sustainable boat racer. His E1 Team Brady, led by Joe Sturdy and Ben King, has not only made waves in racing but also in sustainability leadership.

Key highlights include:

  • DBS Bank – Terence Yong & Shilpa Gulrajani discuss how DBS is enabling Asia-Pacific's transition to net zero through sustainable financing.
  • Vodafone – Paul Greenley, Senior Principal Manager, DC Infrastructure & Facilities, shares insights into Vodafone's data centre transformation.
  • Evobits IT – Founder Silviu Catalin Balaci explains how the company is reshaping data centre infrastructure in Eastern Europe.
  • JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) – Andrea Debbane, Chief Sustainability Officer, discusses embedding sustainability within the luxury brand.
  • Executive Insight – Nicola Acutt, Ph.D., Chief Sustainability Officer at NetApp, on dark data, regulations, and resilience.
  • Top 10 Sustainable Fashion Brands – featuring Patagonia, Lululemon, and more leading the way in ethical fashion.
  • Industry Leaders – insights from Nike, Adidas, Marks & Spencer, HSBC, ADM, BlackRock, Wells Fargo, Zero Technologies, Google, and more.

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading digital media company, producing industry-specific insights across multiple global sectors, including Sustainability, Technology, AI, FinTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Data Centres, and Cybersecurity.

For daily industry news and in-depth analysis, visit: https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY & DATA CENTRE MAGAZINES

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has launched the latest editions of Technology and Data Centre Magazines. These publications...

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has released the latest edition of FinTech Magazine.This publication is highly regarded by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Magazines

Magazines

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Fashion

Fashion

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics