BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE SEPTEMBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & EV MAGAZINES

The September editions of Sustainability & EV Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from HH Global, Acciona, Harley-Davidson, ChargePoint and more.

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & EV Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability, electric mobility and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive discussion with HH Global CSO Kevin Dunckley on creating 'big impact for big ideas' by helping firms to improve productivity and cut their Scope 3 emissions.

"It gives you a spring in your step and makes you want to leap out of bed - there's so much to do"

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Acciona, Suntory Europe and Halcor along with the Top 10 Sustainability Investors.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

EV Magazine

The latest edition features an exclusive cover feature with Imagry on the rise of Autonomous Driving

"The main story of Autonomous Vehicles is that it is finally happening. We've been talking about Autonomous Driving for a decade, creating many new businesses and waves of hype, to no avail" - Eran Ofir, CEO Imagry

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from ChargePoint and BT along with the Top 10 EV Consultants.

You can visit EV Magazine for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing EV industry.

