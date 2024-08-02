BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE AUGUST EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINES

The August editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Huawei, Thermo Fisher, Dassault Systemes and more.

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability, energy and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features special feature with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team on being at the forefront of technology, innovation and sustainability while competing at the peak of motorsport.

"Being part of the issue is not meaningful, being part of the solution is." - Sir Lewis Hamilton

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dell and FujiFilm along with the Top 10 Sustainability Influencers.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

Energy Digital Magazine

The August Edition features an extensive lead interview with Jenna Brown, Head of Uber for Business UK, who talks about the company's positive contribution to the energy space.

"When you have access to data, you can make smarter and more informed decisions."

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from Huawei, Ampace and Duke Energy along with the Top 10 Smart Cities.

You can visit Energy Digital Magazine for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing energy industry.

