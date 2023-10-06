BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITIONS OF BUSINESS CHIEF UK & EUROPE and BUSINESS CHIEF ANZ & ASIA MAGAZINES

The October editions of Business Chief UK & Europe and Business Chief ANZ & Asia include interviews with leading experts and executives from (cover interview for each magazine/lead report).

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October editions of Business Chief UK & Europe and Business Chief ANZ & Asia.

The digital editions of Business Chief UK & Europe and Business Chief ANZ & Asia are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in business.

Business Chief UK & Europe Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Sheila Flavell of FDM Group, about how to create an inclusive, productive workplace.

"Employees are looking for more than just a job; they are looking for a workplace they can belong to and grow within" - Shiela Flavell, COO, FDM Group

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Radisson Hotel Group, and Accenture. PLUS; The Top 10 Sustainable Companies in the UK and Europe

Business Chief ANZ & Asia Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with CP Gurnani of Tech Mahindra, about turnarounds, lifelong learning and the rise of AI.

"To survive and thrive in this New World Order, we need to dismantle the known order to discover new capabilities" - CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from , Schneider Electric and Okada Manila. PLUS; The Top 10 Sustainable Companies in Asia, Australia and New Zealand

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

