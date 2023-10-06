BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

News provided by

BizClik

06 Oct, 2023, 17:15 BST

The October edition of FinTech Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Convera.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October edition of FinTech Magazine

The digital edition of FinTech is a trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the financial sector

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Convera, analysing the potential impacts of monetary policy, credit, bonds and equity, trade and geopolitics on FX rates going into 2024.

The October edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Wolt, Apiture, REV Federal Credit Union and EY. PLUS; The Top 10 APAC/MEA Fintechs

You can visit https://fintechmagazine.com/ for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial sector, or read the digital magazine here

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik

Also from this source

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITIONS OF BUSINESS CHIEF UK & EUROPE and BUSINESS CHIEF ANZ & ASIA MAGAZINES

BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October editions of Business Chief UK & Europe and Business Chief ANZ &...

BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES OCTOBER EDITION OF TECHNOLOGY and AI MAGAZINES

BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the October editions of Technology Magazine and AI Magazine. The digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Magazines

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics