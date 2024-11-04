BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES NOVEMBER EDITIONS OF FINTECH MAGAZINE & INSURTECH DIGITAL

The November editions of FinTech Magazine & InsurTech Digital includes interviews with leading experts and executives from

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has released the latest editions of FinTech Magazine and InsurTech Digital These publications are highly regarded by voices within the Financial Sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Lloyds Banking Group CIO, Amit Thawani as it undertakes a huge transformation to meet its 27 million customers evolving needs.

"At Lloyds Banking Group it's all about people. Our people can make a real difference to the UK population who are not prepared for their tomorrow "

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Coupa, TerraPay and more. Plus the Top 10: Largest Firms involved in Financial Services,

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

InsurTech Digital

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Qover CEO Quentin Colmant on how AI will 'reshape how we create value'

"Each decision has felt monumental, with no guaranteed outcomes, but this unpredictability has been incredibly rewarding"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Lloyds Banking Group, Kin Insurance and more. Plus the Top 10: Insurance Products of 2024

You can visit InsurTech Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.