BizClik Media Launches May Edition of Sustainability Magazine

The May edition of Sustainability Magazine features insights from IFS, Arcadis, PLDCA, Kevlinx, Mitsubishi Power and more. Explore the strategies, technologies and leaders shaping the future of sustainable business.

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik , the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media company, has published the May 2025 edition of Sustainability Magazine . This latest release delivers high-level interviews, thought leadership and practical insight from across the global sustainability sector.

Sustainability Magazine – May 2025 Edition

This issue highlights the people and projects driving measurable impact across climate action, green innovation and net-zero transformation.

Cover Feature: PLDCA – Stowarzyszenie Polish Data Center Association

Managing Director Piotr Kowalski explains why Poland is emerging as a leading European market for data centre development, with a focus on advanced thermal management and sustainable infrastructure.

Key Interviews and Features

Sophie Graham, IFS – The Chief Sustainability Officer urges companies to focus on performance over compliance in response to shifting EU regulations.

Kevlinx Data Centers – CEO Eric Boonstra and COO Eric Liscia discuss building AI-ready, sustainable data centres in Europe's emerging digital economies.

Arcadis – Mark McKenna, Global Sustainability Director, outlines the company's nature-positive approach to embedding sustainability across the built environment.

A1's Data Centers – Bojan Klisnan, Head of Data Center, shares how A1 is leading digital transformation with state-of-the-art facilities.

Mitsubishi Power – Javier Cavada Camino, President and CEO for EMEA, explores the potential of hydrogen technology and the evolving policy landscape shaping its future.

Event Preview

A first look at Sustainability LIVE : Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE : Chicago, taking place at the Willis Tower on 28–29 May. The preview offers insight into what to expect from these flagship events.

Top 10 Sustainable Construction Projects

This month's ranking highlights pioneering examples of modern architecture known for their sustainability credentials, ambition and design excellence.

Also Featuring

Executives from the LEGO Group and Earthly Labs explore natural versus artificial carbon solutions. Cisco highlights how its technology is enabling next-generation corporate climate action. KPMG examines whether AI can help solve the grid challenges facing the energy sector, and Saskia van Gendt, Chief Sustainability Officer at Blue Yonder, stresses the importance of transparency in sustainable supply chains.

Start reading the May edition: https://sustainabilitymag.com/magazine/sustainability-magazine-may-2025

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, home to a growing portfolio of global brands and executive communities. Its expanding coverage includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber and Sustainability.