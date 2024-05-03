BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MAY EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The May edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Syngenta Group and inDrive.

LONDON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain and logistics sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with inDrive's Procurement Head Madina Olzhabayeva who discusses managing diverse supplier relationships.

"We run eight global-scale non-profit programs dedicated to supporting access to education, sports and arts in local communities."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Rexel, ePLDT, NHS England and more, along with Top 10 biggest supply chains.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Syngenta Group's Gerardo Aguilar, Global Head of Indirect Procurement, who gives a first-hand insight into the company's evolution of indirect procurement and the initiatives behind it.

"Syngenta Group is well positioned to provide farmers with the best technology and expertise to increase productivity and grow healthier, affordable and sustainable food."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Syngenta Group, inDrive, ePLDT and Johnson & Johnson, together with Top 10 P2P platforms.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain and logistics industry.

