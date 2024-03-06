BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MARCH EDITION OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

The March edition of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from Kite Pharma and AllPoints Fibre.

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain and logistics sector for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Cindy Perettie & Christopher McDonald from Kite Pharma who outline the company's journey to world-class lymphoma treatment and sustainable, fast-paced manufacturing and delivery.

"When you have a large manufacturing network, the sustainability of your facilities is critically important."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from DP World, Kintetsu World Express, Global Freight Services and Sirion, along with Top 10 SRM Providers.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Chief Procurement Officer Stuart Farrell who explains how AllPoints Fibre is utilising its procurement team's strategy, together with its transformation to support the growth and success of its business.

"We ultimately want to become the most recommended way to connect."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Apple, Amazon, Meta, Nike, PepsiCo and REI, together with Top 10 uses of AI in procurement.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain and logistics industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.