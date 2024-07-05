BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JULY EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY, MOBILE AND AI MAGAZINES

The July editions of Technology, Mobile and AI Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Google Cloud, Virgin Media O2, Genpact and more!

LONDON, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology , Mobile and AI Magazines . These publications are highly regarded within the technology and telecommunication sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Helen Kelisky, Managing Director at Google Cloud UK & Ireland on her perspectives as a female tech leader and the future of cloud and AI.

"Teams become stronger by not only recruiting diverse talent but in challenging the limitations of the team and playing to their unique set of strengths"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Genpact, Trane and more, along with the Top 10: Technology Consultants

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Julian Davidge, Director of Technology, Service & Operations at Virgin Media O2 on technological innovation at the telco giant.

"Technology is moving faster and faster as the desire to do something different increases"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Schneider Electric, Extreme Networks, AT&T and more. Plus the Top 10 5G Leaders

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Shibu Nambiar, Global High Tech Business Leader at Genpact, on how AI is transforming operations.

"Ensuring the human element remains central to any kind AI initiative is something I think about every single day"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Trane, Roy Hill and more, along with the Top 10: Consulting Companies

You can visit Technology Magazine , Mobile Magazine and AI Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

