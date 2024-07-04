BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JULY EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE & MANUFACTURING DIGITAL

The July editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine & Manufacturing Digital include interviews with leading experts and executives from L'Oréal, Coupa and OneMagnify

LONDON, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital. These publications are highly regarded within the supply chain, logistics and manufacturing sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with L'Oréal's Vanessa Clemendot, CSCO for North America who discusses building resilient supply chains for a beautiful future.

"We run eight global-scale non-profit programs dedicated to supporting access to education, sports and arts in local communities."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from TUV Nord Group, EY, Houlihan Lokey and more, along with Top 10 Disruptive Technologies.

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Coupa's Chief Procurement Officer, Michael Van Keulen, who explores how Coupa is working to multiply margins for its customers through visibility, simplicity and powerful data.

"Every dollar, every hour, every opportunity you miss, it just simply widens the gap between where you are now and where you should be."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Wells Fargo, SAP, Kenvue, General Mills and more, together with Top 10 SRM Platforms.

Manufacturing Digital

This month's edition features and extensive lead interview with Steve Farr, Chief Digital Officer at OneMagnify. He explains how manufacturers can elevate customer relationships through digital transformation.

"Leaning in on a one-to-one basis and connecting with people where they are is where you can make a big difference".

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Siemens, Virgin Media O2, EY and more. Plus the Top 10 Manufacturing Consultants.

You can visit Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing supply chain, manufacturing and logistics industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/