BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JULY EDITION OF EV MAGAZINE

The July edition of EV Magazine includes an exclusive lead feature on Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of EV Magazine.

This month's edition celebrates the achievements of Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, showcasing his visionary journey from design innovator to prominent figure in the automotive industry.

"Rethinking our modes of operation to minimise our footprint is fundamentally changing the prerequisites of us doing business."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from InDrive, Formula E and Panasonic Energy North America along with a look into the Top 10 Opulent Distractions in the world of EV.

