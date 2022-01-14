BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE

The January edition of Technology Magazine is packed full of in-depth interviews with the industry's leading experts and executives

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Mihaela Mazzenga, Senior Vice President of Technology Strategy at Valtech, discussing the 'headless revolution' within eCommerce.

Headless commerce provides businesses with the ability to give their customers a variety of shopping experiences and allows them to be flexible as the retail landscapes they inhabit.

Valtech is leading the charge as part of the MACH Alliance: "One of the weaknesses of the API economy alone was a lack of a cohesive voice and holistic view of capabilities. Where we have arrived today with MACH is a natural progression of software engineering concepts fueled by the cloud, " said Mazzenga.

The January edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Vodafone, Finastra, Capgemini, RAF eXperimental, IMI, City of Tucson, CEPH, Reckitt, Presidio, Bell Canada, Dassault Systemes, Glovo, NTT, Arvato Systems, Ferrexpo, Taurus, Asuta Medical Centers, OnProcess Technology and Quarry Mining.

Editor in Chief of Technology Magazine, Alex Tuck, commented: "Technology's tentacles stretch far and wide across industries, as shown with the variety of sectors this month. Valtech is helping to take eCommerce to new levels; Vodafone continues to push the invisible boundaries of 5G technology; CEPH provide a digital report on fulfilling the potential of open source software storage; there's pioneering fintech with Finastra and we get eXperimental with the RAF - not to be missed!"

