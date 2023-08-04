BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITIONS OF SUPPLY CHAIN DIGITAL, AND PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE

STANDFIRST: The August editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from RHI Magnesita, Amazon & NTT

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik is the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the August editions of Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine.

The digital editions of Supply Chain Digital, and Procurement Magazine are trusted industry sources for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the Supply Chain and Procurement industries

Supply Chain Digital

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Simone Oremovic, EVP, People & Culture, Supply Chain Projects, and Integrations, about how refractories specialist RHI Magnesita transformed its supply chain, and its mindset

"Today it's about being closer to our markets and customers – giving them the confidence we are here, and that the accessibility to our products is here."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Siemens, CPL Talent Evolution Group and XPO Logistics . PLUS How rich data is shaping supply chain stories and the Top 10 Supply Chain Businesses

Procurement Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Kelly Godschalx of Amazon, about Amazon's procurement and operations in Australia and Singapore.

"Every day, we ask ourselves how we can make life for our customers easier, as it's our mission to become the most customer-centric organisation in the world."

The August edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from NTT and Proxima. PLUS How E-Procurement is helping dismantle info silos and the Top 10 Generative AI Platforms in Procurement

You can visit the Supply Chain Digital , and Procurement Magazine websites for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing world of Procurement and Supply Chain

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

SOURCE BizClik