BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES AUGUST EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The August edition of FinTech Magazine includes an exclusive interviews with Laura Miller, EVP of Consumer Strategy and Digital at Frost Bank plus exclusive insights from BCG, Vanquis Banking Group and Wise.

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Frost Bank's EVP of Consumer Strategy and Digital, Laura Miller on delivering greater customer experiences through the power of technology

"When I think about digital transformation, I don't think about scaling digital services, but more so how to scale humanity"

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from BCG, Wise and Vanquis Banking Group. Plus the Top 10 Gen AI Platforms.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.