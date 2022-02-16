BizClik Media Group releases eight new digital magazines for February

NORWICH, England, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the February edition of eight of its popular business-to-business titles.

New digital issues of Technology Magazine, AI Magazine, FinTech Magazine, Healthcare Global Magazine, Sustainability Magazine, Supply Chain Digital Magazine, Data Centre Magazine, and Business Chief Magazine are now available to read for free on each publication's website.

Technology Magazine features an extensive lead interview with Chief Technology Officer, Niranjan Ramsunder, and Chief Innovation Architect, Kuruvilla Mat, from UST Global. It also contains exciting features with companies such as Sunrise UPC, Lyft, PwC, Randstad, NTT, Plains All American Pipelines, Capgemini, Vodafone Ziggo, Virgin Media, and O2.

Also from our technology portfolio of magazines, Data Centre and AI have new releases this month too. Data Centre features profiles from the likes of NTT Global Data Centres, OpenColo, CEPH and Circle B. AI, meanwhile, includes exclusive interviews from Lyft, Randstad UK, Cure Insurance and Ferrexpo.

FinTech Magazine, which releases monthly, features a lead interview with DK Bartley, Chief Diversity Officer at Moody's, as well as profiles of Capgemini, Kuwait International Bank, Finastra, Netguru, and Happy Money.

Fellow monthly publications Sustainability and Supply Chain Digital also contain a whole host of fascinating interviews and features. This issue of Sustainability includes an interview with Eric Smith, Global Head of Supplier Assurances at JPMorgan Chase & Co., as well as thoughts from leaders at Circl, EY, Capgemini, Thoughtworks, TIER Mobility, and BAE Systems. Supply Chain Digital contains profiles on Visa, Microsoft, Alvotech, SCALA Consulting, GoodOps, and many more.

Meanwhile, our February edition of Healthcare Global features exciting profiles from the likes of Lenovo, Cardinal Health, Varian, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, and mdgroup. The latest issue of Business Chief contains exclusive interviews with Interxion HP, EY, Capgemini, Thoughtworks, Aggreko and GACW.

