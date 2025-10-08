BizClik Celebrates Winners of the Global FinTech Awards 2025

The Awards recognise organisations and individuals driving innovation, financial inclusion, and digital transformation across the global fintech ecosystem.

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, together with FinTech Magazine , has announced the winners of the Global FinTech Awards 2025.

The Awards recognised 17 winners, 12 finalists, and 28 highly commended entries, honouring the businesses and leaders reshaping digital banking, payments, blockchain, insurtech, and sustainable finance.

Winners were revealed in London on 7 October 2025 at 155 Bishopsgate, London, staged as part of FinTech LIVE London - one of BizClik's flagship global summits. The event brought together senior executives, founders, and disruptors to celebrate the achievements of those driving transformation across the financial services ecosystem.

Winners Include for 2025

Feedzai - AI in Fintech

e& money - Brand Campaign

CryptoSoft Ltd - DeFi Award & Project of the Year

Personetics - Digital Banking

Sergei Astafjev, CEO and Co-Owner at Wallester AS - Executive of the Year

View the full list of winners here

CEO Comment

"The Global FinTech Awards 2025 honour the leaders and innovators who are transforming the future of finance. This year's winners have shown extraordinary vision and resilience, setting new benchmarks in digital innovation and customer-centric solutions. We are proud to recognise their achievements on this global stage," said Glen White, CEO & Founder, BizClik Media.

Industry Recognition

This year's Awards highlighted how fintech continues to accelerate digital transformation across global markets. From AI-driven fraud detection and blockchain-powered trust models to innovations in financial inclusion and sustainable finance, the winners demonstrated how technology can expand access, reduce friction, and reshape customer experiences.

The ceremony also offered networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities, allowing finalists, winners, and highly commended organisations to connect and collaborate on the future of the industry during FinTech LIVE London.

About the Global FinTech Awards

The Global FinTech Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across the fintech and insurtech industries. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the awards set the standard for best practice while inspiring organisations to continue pushing boundaries in digital finance, payments, and inclusion.

About BizClik

BizClik is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business, and lifestyle digital communities. BizClik's portfolio spans Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Sustainability & Energy, and more. For further information, visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789659/BizClik_Media.jpg