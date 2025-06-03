Bitzero Announces Expansion of Global Data Center Network, Delivering Clean Power at Scale for the Next Era of High-Performance Computing

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitzero Blockchain Inc., a provider of ESG-focused infrastructure and sustainable power for high-performance computing and blockchain activities, today announced the development and operation of four advanced data centers in North Dakota, Norway, and Finland.

Global energy demand grew by 2.2% last year, far outpacing the 10-year average of 1.3%. This surge has added pressure on high-energy industries like Bitcoin mining, AI, and cloud computing, where electricity can account for up to 80% of operational costs.

Backed by strategic investor Kevin O'Leary and led by CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain, Bitzero is building long-term, secure, and renewable-powered digital infrastructure designed to meet this demand efficiently and sustainably.

"The world doesn't just need more data centers, it needs better ones," said Bakhashwain. "Our mission is simple: deliver high-performance computing power with the lowest environmental impact possible, and we're doing it in sites we have strategically identified and acquired as some of the most energy-efficient environments on the planet.

Bitzero Brings Real Assets, Infrastructure, and Profitability

Unlike many mining operators that lease space in third-party data centers, Bitzero owns the majority of its infrastructure – land, power, and equipment – enabling long-term profitability, tighter security, and control over energy costs. In a sector where leasing limits flexibility and eats into margins, Bitzero's asset-first model is a rare competitive advantage that drives efficiency and scalability.

In cold-weather environments like Norway, Finland, and North Dakota, Bitzero further enhances efficiency by optimizing aging mining hardware for lower operating temperatures and reduced energy draw. By combining asset ownership, low-cost renewable energy, and strategic optimization of mining hardware, Bitzero has created a model that is more profitable per unit of revenue than traditional miners, even in post-halving conditions.

With a pipeline of new projects under evaluation, Bitzero is positioning itself to lead the next wave of clean computing infrastructure. It's meeting the surging demand from crypto, AI, and enterprise IT while staying aligned with ESG best practices.

Bitzero's Data Centers

Finland (City of Kokemäki): The Future of Green Compute at Scale

Bitzero's newest and largest site sits on nearly 1 million square meters. The location benefits from a diversified energy mix comprised of primarily hydro and nuclear with solar and wind support. It currently offers 10MW with plans to scale to a massive 800MW. Once fully operational, this site alone would increase Bitzero's total capacity to over 1GW.

North Dakota (Nekoma Site): Scalable Power in America's Heartland

Located at the historic Nekoma Pyramid site, Bitzero's North Dakota facility is powered by a diversified energy mix, combining access to traditional grid infrastructure with future potential for renewables. With 2.5MW currently available and 30MW prepped for rapid deployment, the 184-acre site offers up to 300MW of total capacity. This site's enhanced security and strategic U.S. positioning make it ideal for hyperscale compute and sensitive data storage.

Norway: High-Efficiency Mining Powered by Hydro

Bitzero's two Norway facilities are located in one of the world's most cost-efficient and sustainable energy regions.

Namsskogan ( Norway 1): A 100% hydro-powered flagship facility currently running 40MW of mining capacity across 14,000 miners, with a 1.5 EH/s hash rate. Expansion to 110MW is underway.

A 100% hydro-powered flagship facility currently running 40MW of mining capacity across 14,000 miners, with a 1.5 EH/s hash rate. Expansion to 110MW is underway. Røyrvik ( Norway 2): A nearby leased site with 5MW of capacity and room to grow, offering operational synergy through shared infrastructure and cold-climate optimization.

"I invested in Bitzero because they're setting a new standard for how data centers should operate in the blockchain and AI era," said Kevin O'Leary. "They're building the kind of data infrastructure we need more of: clean, secure, and built for serious scale."

About Bitzero

Bitzero Blockchain Inc. is an ESG-focused provider of IT energy infrastructure and sustainable power generation for data centers. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, the company owns and operates facilities in North America and Europe, supporting high-performance compute and blockchain workloads using hydroelectric and low-carbon energy sources. Visit www.bitzero.com for more information.

