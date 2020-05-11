Bityard has Officially Launched a Global Business Layout Using Singapore as Its Base

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bityard, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it has officially launched a global business layout using Singapore as its base to conduct business with clients in Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States. Additionally, in correlation with the global development of cryptocurrency transactions, Bityard is a blockchain application technology exchange, and as such, has been awarded the appropriate licenses from the ACRA of the Singaporean government. Bityard has also established offices in many countries in the Asia-Pacific region and obtained local professional licenses. Bityard vows to provide users with a safe trading environment and a commitment to excellence for users of the platform. In the future, Bityard will continue to enhance the user-friendly and professional user experience. Taking the concept of "complex contracts and simple transactions" as core values, it is Bityard's intention to spearhead the market using cutting-edge technology.