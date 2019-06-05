Bittrex International and Standard Tokenization Protocol Partner for Initial Exchange Offering

Authorized Bittrex International Users Will Be Able to Purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol Tokens at a Fixed Cost Directly on the Bittrex International Platform beginning June 11

VALLETTA, Malta, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP), the open-source standard and decentralized network simplifying the tokenization and issuance of assets, and Bittrex International today announced that the digital asset trading platform will host the upcoming Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of Standard Tokenization Protocol tokens (STPT). Funds raised will be used to further develop STP's blockchain technology and realize their vision to seamlessly enable the execution of token issuance, providing issuers with a fundraising method that is faster and cheaper than traditional means.

The IEO will officially start at 14:00 GMT on Tuesday, June 11 and end at 14:00 GMT on June 12, 2019 unless sale supply is reached.

"Every action we take as a company is guided by our commitment to promoting blockchain innovation and adoption while maintaining the highest levels of compliance," said Bill Shihara of Bittrex International. "The STP team share that same vision and they are making it a reality for projects all over the world to simplify the tokenization process and remain compliant. This partnership is perfect fit and we are extremely proud to help STP raise additional funds to continue their great work."

"We are very excited to partner with Bittrex International for the IEO," said Mike Chen, CEO of STP. "The IEO is only the beginning of our long journey to create a decentralized network for compliant and transparent tokenization."

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STP) is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations at the token level. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any platform. Learn more: https://stp.network/.

About Bittrex International

Bittrex International operates a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform built on Bittrex's cutting-edge trading technology. This international trading platform operates within the regulatory framework established by the European Union and Maltese Government, including the Malta Virtual Financial Assets Act. The company will apply to the Malta Financial Services Authority to become a regulated Virtual Financial Asset exchange. Learn more: https://International.Bittrex.com.

