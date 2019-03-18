Bitsane Exchange Lists EOS

Unique currency pairs are now available for trading

DUBLIN, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsane, European cryptocurrency exchange listed EOS, the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap on Tuesday 12, March. Bitsane platform offers trading EOS in pairs with the following currencies: BTC, ETH, EUR, USD, USDT, ETC, XRP, BCHSV.

Bitsane is the only platform that possesses EOS/ETC and EOS/BCHSV trading pairs. The addition of these new pairs to Bitsane will enhance traders' accessibility and unlocks greater opportunities. Bitsane focuses on feedback and provides the platform with a variety of trading methods based on user's preferences. By introducing a larger number of trading pairs, the time and money needed for successful trading will be reduced.

Why should you trade EOS?

Block.one has revealed EOS.IO blockchain protocol to deploy decentralized apps. It was released as an Open Source software on June 1, 2018. One billion tokens have been distributed by block.one as ERC-20 tokens, guaranteeing that the native cryptocurrency will be broadly distributed at launch. This distribution has enabled everyone to start the EOS blockchain.

EOS is attractive to investors. It has developed an innovative third-party capital attraction system: the system's potential capabilities are distributed among all network users according to the number of available EOS tokens. So if a user has a set number tokens, then they automatically are entitled to manage the resources corresponding to set number, opening up a huge amount of earning opportunities. Token holders are also provided with such bonuses as well:

You may charge for transactions within the system;

Providing access to the storages in the blockchain;

The impact on system management;

The access to the applications developed in the system and their users;

Dividends from EOS;

Airdrop - distribution of cryptocurrency existing within the system.

The idea of EOS is innovative. If it is implemented in accordance with the promises declared, EOS may become a completely new stage in blockchain technology development and bring prospects in the form of impressive income to the company's investors and tokens holders.

About Bitsane

Bitsane is a European cryptocurrency exchange platform which was launched in 2016.

The company has developed its services and has introduced new features, focusing on stability, security, and user-friendliness.

Over 20 popular cryptocurrencies are available on the trading platform, such as BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, BCH, BSV, and others. A convenient system of cross-currency trading, the ability to edit active orders, cold storage security system create a perfect basis for active trading.

