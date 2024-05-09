Bitrue Enhances User Experience with USDC & USDT Integration on NEAR Protocol Network

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange, Bitrue has today announced that it has completed the integration of USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) on the NEAR Protocol Network. Deposits and withdrawals will be opened at 8:00 UTC, May 10, 2024.

NEAR Protocol has integrated native support for USDC and USDT, enhancing its utility and appeal to developers, traders, and institutional players. This strategic move facilitates faster transactions, boosts security, and simplifies the user experience, eliminating reliance on third-party bridges. The integration is expected to attract institutional investors, foster economic growth, and position NEAR Protocol as a leader in blockchain technology and decentralized finance (DeFi).

To commemorate the occasion, Bitrue will be hosting an "Ask Me Anything" session on their Twitter account , with questions taken directly from their user base. A call for questions from the community has already been put out, and the most popular or incisive questions will be asked to Altan Tutar, a Core Contributor of NEAR Protocol on May 9, 2024 at 13:00 UTC. Additional flexible staking campaigns on Power Piggy will also be launched thereafter.

NEAR protocol is an established cryptocurrency organization that has already entered into partnerships with major web3 firms including Polygon and EigenLayer, as well as with tech giants such as Alibaba and Google. Their revolutionary technology enables extreme abstraction of interchain operability in the web3 space, allowing developers to easily leverage the most powerful aspects of all blockchains, and for consumers to interface with their technology without even realizing that they are using blockchain at all.

"It's always a great pleasure to welcome a new member into Bitrue, and with NEAR we're thrilled to list a project that already boasts such a robust infrastructure and enthusiastic community." said Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Chief Strategy Officer and Spokesperson for Bitrue, before adding, "More news of upcoming partnerships will be shared very soon."

NEAR has had a very successful Q1 in 2024, with its price outpacing many stalwarts in the space such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and its adoption growing by 42% as measured by daily active addresses.

Bitrue has planned for a very aggressive 2024, identifying and listing coins at a rapid pace that it believes will be of value to its traders. New projects wishing to list on the exchange can contact Bitrue directly, or find company representatives at all major cryptocurrency conferences around the globe.

About Bitrue

Launched in July 2018, Bitrue is a diversified digital asset exchange that supports trading, loans and investments. Bitrue aims to utilize blockchain technology to bring financial opportunities to everybody regardless of their location or financial position. It has offices in Asia and Europe, and continues to develop new features at a rapid speed to fully service the new wave of the digital economy. More information is available at Bitrue's website .

