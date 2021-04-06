BitNinja Won 14 International Cybersecurity Awards in the First Quarter of the Year

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards honor individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote of members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments), they announced the winners in March for the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in four main categories: company, product/service, professional, and industry solution.

"We congratulate BitNinja Security for their recognition as a Gold award winner in 13 different categories of the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organized the 6th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries in more than 100 award categories, the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive, and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

This was the first time BitNinja had applied to the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, and they won the gold medal in 13 different categories:

George Egri, Chief Executive Officer of the Year

Biggest Cybersecurity Brand Growth

Cybersecurity Project of the Year

Anti-Malware of the Year

Bot Defense of the Year

Central Log Management of the Year

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service of the Year

Firewall of the Year

Security Log Analysis of the Year

Security Management of the Year

Threat Detection, Intelligence, and Response of the Year

Unified Threat Management of the Year

Vulnerability Management of the Year

George Egri, the CEO of BitNinja and winner of the CEO of the year award, said: "I'm delighted by the results. We have reached another milestone thanks to our Ninjas' hard work and creativity. We have put a lot of effort in the past 12 months into improving our product and upgrading the modules to a new level. These awards prove that BitNinja is really an all-in-one security solution. And wow! An award for me? I'm really surprised! I didn't even know I was nominated. I would like to say a huge thank you to every Ninja, our investors, and our users. We are unstoppable! Keep it up, Ninjas!"

17th Annual 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards

The Info Security PG's Global Excellence Award is one of the world's most coveted prizes and was created to honor and generate industry-wide and peer recognition of the best companies, products, people, PR, and more from all over the world.

The Global Excellence Awards program honoring achievements in every facet of security and information technology. Since 2003 the Awards have been conferred on individuals and organizations of every size, and from all over the world, for their business achievements.

More than 45 judges worldwide, representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

BitNinja won the gold medal in the Security-as-a-Service category, and they also took home a bronze medal in the Security Cloud/SaaS Startup of the year category.

About BitNinja

BitNinja is a multi-layered security system for web hosting providers. They have more than 27 000 installs from 80 different countries around the world and defend 4.5 million websites. BitNinja blocks server attacks at any threat level automatically and makes the troubleshooting of all security incidents easier via a self-service console.

