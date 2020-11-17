BitNinja Named 2020 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

"It's a great honour to be named as a winner of the BIG Small Business Award. This trophy shows us that hard work, commitment and passion always pay off. At the end of the last year we successfully funded the seed investment, so we started 2020 with great expectations. This award confirms that the team did a great job and we have to continue our journey along the same path. I would like to say thank you to everyone at the company! And last but not least the whole BitNinja team would like to say thank you to our customers for their trust and support!" - Said George Egri, the founder and CEO of BitNinja.

(VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bunZhSQKnpY)

About BitNinja

BitNinja was founded in 2014. In November 2019 they raised €500,000 from cybersecurity cloud entrepreneurs and started to grow rapidly. The company used the investment to develop their existing product; they doubled the number of the Ninjas and prepared for the Series A round. In September 2020 they successfully raised $2.5 million in Series A funding and now their new product, SiteProtection, is just around the corner.

The secret of the Ninjas

The Ninja combine the most-powerful security technologies to defend against web attacks on servers. There are 3 categories in BitNinja's modular security system: the general, the detection and the captcha modules. The crowdsourcing method makes the ServerProtection unique and efficient. It means that when any BitNinja protected server in the world detects an attack, every server is immediately vaccinated against the malicious IP or malware.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognising true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organisation's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

"We are so proud to reward BitNinja for their outstanding 2020 achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."



Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335352/BitNinja_BIG_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1311043/BitNinja_Logo.jpg

Related Links

bitninja.io



SOURCE BitNinja